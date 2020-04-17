10 American cities where jobs are going extinct, ranked

source Indeed / Andy Kiersz

The US is entering a recession predicted to be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, and probably the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last month alone – effectively wiping out the last decade of job growth.

New data from the major job postings site Indeed shows which metro areas were hit hard, ranked by the greatest year-over-year decline in job postings from February 1 to April 10.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No industry is safe from the economic devastation that the coronavirus pandemic is causing. As retail and hospitality take a hit, and the gig economy dries up, over 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past month – effectively wiping out the last decade of job growth.

Job postings have also disappeared, with Business Insider’s Juliana Kaplan previously reporting that, when compared to April of last year, postings on Indeed have dropped nearly 31% in the United States, with hospitality and tourism seeing the biggest hits, childcare coming in second, and the entertainment industry coming in third.

More Indeed data shows which metropolitan areas, with populations of 500,000 or more, saw the sharpest declines. Honolulu, Hawaii, takes the top spot, seeing a 45% decline in postings.

Keep reading to see what other cities have seen a stark decline in job postings, in ascending order.

Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas — 38.3% decrease in job postings

Missouri has over 5,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 125 reported deaths as of April 16. Meanwhile, Kansas has just over 1,500 cases and 80 deaths.

On April 6, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a stay-at-home order, initially set to expire April 26. On April 16, he extended that order to last until May 3. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also extended her state’s stay-at-home order until May 3. Initially it was set to expire April 18.

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida — 38.5% decrease in job postings

Previously, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced criticism for not closing the state’s beaches as the rest of the nation began to brace the impact of the pandemic, as previously reported by Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower. Tourism is an $86 billion industry in Florida, and is also one of the hardest hit sectors in job losses at the moment.

DeSantis announced a statewide lockdown on April 1, and currently has over 24,000 cases of the coronavirus, with nearly 700 reported deaths.

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada — 38.6% decrease in job postings

As of April, Nevada has just over 3,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 137 reported deaths. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a shelter-in-place order in mid-March, closing non-essential businesses until at least April 30.

At a press conference on April 16, Sisolak said that once the state does reopen, it “it won’t be like switching on a light switch.””As I’ve said all along, it would be in a very gradual manner,” he said at a press conference. “The reopening plan has to be thoughtfully constructed and well-vetted.”

Salt Lake City, Utah — 39.2% decrease in job postings

Officials in Utah believe there could be a possible flattening of the curve in the state, though it’s too early to call. As of April 16, Utah reported 2,683 cases of the coronavirus, with 21 deaths.

Utah is one of 12 states that has yet to issue a statewide lockdown.

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona — 39.3% decrease in job postings

Arizona has just over 4,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 150 reported deaths. Gov. Doug Ducey said on April 14 that the state will open up “when it’s safe.” The state’s current stay-at-home order is until April 30.

“It’s not like turning off the light switch and turning on the light switch,” Ducey said at a press conference. “It’s about making the right decisions at the right time.”

Portland-South Portland, Maine — 39.5% decrease in job postings

On April 16, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced the creation of a grant that will help residents who are unable to pay rent, according to local news outlet Press Herald. Maine currently has nearly 800 reported cases of the virus, with 27 reported deaths.

Mills also said that, though she and her team have been discussing the fate of the state’s economy, no decisions have been made yet as to when to open the state back up. Maine has been on lockdown since late March.

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida — 39.8% decrease in job postings

Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower spoke to the spring breakers who traveled to Florida amid the pandemic, many of whom were upset at the possibility of having to cancel their trips. Because of the influx of travelers, some beaches, such as Miami, put in restrictions to limit the amount of people crowding at beaches and bars.

“It’s extremely upsetting because most students only get one spring break,” 21-year-old Gabby Porter, who went to Miami, told Business Insider. “I’m a senior and booked this trip months ago … unfortunately, the coronavirus is a really serious situation, and I understand the restrictions, It’s just really sad.”

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida — 40.6% decrease in job postings

Fisher Island, just off the coast of Miami, purchased tests for all residents and staff, much to the dismay of Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools, who took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

“Fame, fortune, power, or position should not in any way allow anyone to skip the #Covid19 test waiting line,” he wrote. “Dismayed how some, in the middle of a resource scarcity bottleneck, are not only being expediently tested but their results are announced overnight if not instantaneously.”

Provo-Orem, Utah — 41% decrease in job postings

The Salt Lake Tribune’s Bethany Rodgers and Taylor Stevens reported that the state’s legislation is hoping to begin reopening the state on May 1, and that the state’s government will begin creating guidelines to help make that possible.

Some businesses owners have planned a rally in the upcoming days to support the reopening the economy, as reported by local news outlet KSL.

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii — 45.3% decrease in job postings

Local newspaper Star Advertiser reported that officials were still investigating clusters of the virus that were popping up on the islands. As of April 16, Hawaii had 541 cases of the coronavirus, with nine reported deaths.

Here are the numbers shown on a graph

source Indeed / Andy Kiersz

Source: Indeed