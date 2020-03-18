The 10 best South Korean movies you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime after watching ‘Parasite’

caption “Parasite” would be the first South Korean film to win any kind of Oscar at all. source CJ Entertainment

“Parasite” may be the first non-English language film to win best picture at the Oscars, but South Korean cinema has steadily been building a global audience, fuelled by the international scope of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Director Bong Joon-ho often focuses his thrillers around a classic underdog narrative. Before introducing the world to the enterprising Kim family, he encapsulated class divisions via dystopian drama “Snowpiercer” and tackled animal rights in morality fable “Okja.”

While Korean cinema is best known for its nail-biting thrillers like the disaster movie “Tunnel” and zombie horror flick “Train to Busan,” there’s just as much here for fans of romance and comedy, from nostalgic 90s drama “Tune in for Love” to superhero satire “Psychokinesis.”

Fans of “Parasite” can explore a vast variety of Korean cinema on Netflix and Amazon Prime. These are the ten best movies made in Seoul currently available to stream online.

‘Okja’ is a dystopian morality tale from ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho

caption “Okja.” source Netflix

Before Bong Joon-ho was focusing his lens on the Korean class system, he was taking on animal rights in the form of this strange, futuristic fable.

2017’s “Okja” is the story of a giant pig born in a test tube, and the young girl determined to save her. Mija (An Seo-hyun) finds and raises Okja in a tranquil wilderness deep in the mountains. Until the day Mija’s hippo-sized companion disappears – kidnapped by the corporate behemoth that has secretly bred this batch of genetically modified super pigs to feed the masses.

Mija links up with an animal rights group and sets out to rescue her friend, in a Spielbergian fantasy shot through with a dark strand of dread as Okja’s fate is revealed.

“Okja” poses difficult questions about where our food comes from, in a deceptively simple children’s adventure that twists into a horror movie but nonetheless retains its heart.

“Okja” is available to stream on Netflix.

A father and daughter board the ‘Train to Busan’ that transforms into a ride to hell

caption “Train to Busan.” source Next Entertainment World

Zombies on a train is a simple premise, ripe with potential for terrifying claustrophobia and breathless suspense.

Banker Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) takes his daughter Su-an (Kim Su-an) to visit his ex-wife in Busan. But as the last passenger boards the train, nursing a bite wound on her leg, it becomes painfully clear that they might never reach their destination.

The zombie infestation spreads through the carriages with thrilling speed, but “Train to Busan” is as much an emotional roller-coaster as it is a bloody massacre. Feckless father Seok-woo has never had much time for his daughter, and their fraught relationship is tested on a journey through hell.

Beyond the suspense and gore, director Yeon Sang-ho broadens his focus to underpin the horror with a healthy distrust of authority, as the plague swiftly entrenches lines drawn between rich and poor.

A frantic thrill-ride that broke box office records on its release in South Korea, “Train to Busan” is a zombie movie that balances pure fear with altruism.

“Train to Busan” is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

‘Tunnel’ offers a fresh take on the disaster movie trope by focusing on character rather than chaos

caption “Tunnel.” source Showbox

Everyman Lee Jung-soo (Ha Jung-woo) is heading home for his daughter’s birthday when he enters the new Hado Tunnel and cracks begin burrowing their way through the roof. The fault lines converge, the walls cave in, and Jung-soo finds himself trapped amid the rubble with his wrecked car. He has two bottles of water, one birthday cake, and a half-charged phone to see him through until help comes.

“Tunnel” succeeds by foregoing melodrama to reach for something deeper. This isn’t one of those movies where the hero must chop off his arm or lift boulders to hack his way out. Instead, director Kim Seong-hun shifts focus between Jung-soo, his anxious wife and the self-serving politicians complicating the rescue operation to maintain tension while keeping the narrative focused on the protagonist and his battle to keep hope alive through the darkness.

“Tunnel” is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

In ‘Snowpiercer’ Bong Joon-ho takes on class divides in a darkly dystopian thrill-ride

caption Chris Evans stars in “Snowpiercer.” source RADius/TWC

In the “Parasite” director’s futuristic thriller, the world has frozen over, leaving humanity ensconced in the titular Snowpiercer train that carries a small city of people through the endless ice.

The train is ruthlessly divided by social strata, and the film begins with renegade Curtis (Chris Evans) and engineer Namgoong (Song Kang-ho) trapped in grim squalor at the very back, following the furious rebels as they revolt and fight their way forwards.

Each carriage presents a new battle, and the diverse all-star cast – including Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton and Ed Harris – go all-in as they battle for supremacy on board an unstoppable train hurtling through an icy hellscape. It’s completely implausible, unnervingly prescient and utterly brilliant.

“Snowpiercer” is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

‘The Beauty Inside’ is a poignant love story about seeing beyond first impressions

caption “The Beauty Inside.” source Next Entertainment World

This glossy romance is a remake of the 2012 web drama of the same name. The film condenses the series into an unconventional love story that offers an intriguing premise. Kim Woo-jin (played by 21 actors over the course of the film) is a lonely young man, destined by some strange twist of fate to wake up in a different body each day.

The film plays this idea for novelty and pathos. Woo-jin has a wardrobe of clothes in a range of sizes and styles to suit his shifting identity, but he can’t forge real relationships. Then he meets Yi-soo, and falls for her over the course of a three-day date, doggedly forcing himself to stay awake. Eventually, he succumbs to sleep, but resolves to find a way to see her again.

This is a quirky love story, sometimes melancholy, with an original twist. While Netflix’s reality show “Love Is Blind” mines the way we value appearances for drama, “The Beauty Inside” offers a more thoughtful take on the same concept.

“The Beauty Inside” is available to watch on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

Superhero satire ‘Psychokinesis’ forgoes saving the word shenanigans to focus on small wins for ordinary people

caption “Psychokinesis.” source Next Entertainment World

Yeon Sang-ho, the director of “Train to Busan,” serves up a smart twist on the classic superhero origin story in this off-beat comedy.

In brilliant contrast to the intergalactic behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Psychokinesis” is a refreshingly simple superhero tale.

Shin Roo-mi (Shim Eun-kyung) runs the best fried chicken joint in Seoul, but her livelihood is threatened when a gangster-backed construction company threatens to demolish her building to make way for a new shopping mall. Roo-mi attempts to fight her corner, but after her mother is tragically killed in a confrontation with the bad guys, she finds herself forced to call on her estranged father, Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong).

This isn’t a world defended by the Avengers, and the movie plays up the comic potential in Seok-heon struggling to master his new skills, while everybody around him refuses to believe what they’re seeing. The brilliance here is in keeping the stakes small – Seok-heon isn’t tough enough to take on the world, but his brush with the supernatural gives him the strength to stand by his daughter in a society that often overlooks ordinary people.

“Psychokinesis” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Tune in for Love’ is a romantic trip down memory lane

caption “Tune in for Love.” source CGV Art House

This gentle love story begins in the 90s and ends in the mid-noughties, following ambitious writer Mi-su (Kim Go-eun) and lonely stray Hyeon-woo (Jung Hae-in), two star-crossed lovers who meet as teenagers while working in a bakery over Christmas. As the decade unfolds, the intervening forces of adulthood separate them ruthlessly and repeatedly – they share a phone call, a single night, before fate sweeps them apart again. The pair strive to find a way to be together, but one has a secret that may break them apart forever.

“Tune in for Love” isn’t hugely original, but its nostalgic tone and gorgeous soundtrack elevate the familiar twists and turns. Despite the film’s slow pace, the story of the protagonists’ evolving friendship makes this a sweet drama to savour.

“Tune in for Love” is available to stream on Netflix.

Shakespearean political drama meets the zombie apocalypse in ‘Rampant’

caption “Rampant.” source Next Entertainment World

Set in the medieval Joseon dynasty, “Rampant” follows exiled prince Lee Chung (Hyun Bin), as he returns to Korea for his brother’s funeral to find his kingdom overrun with the undead. Director Kim Sung-hoon cleverly positions the inexorable army of ‘night demons’ as a symbol of the corruption tainting King Lee-jo’s (Kim Eui-sung) court, as scheming war minister Kim Ja-joon (Jang Dong-gun) discovers the strange plague and takes the opportunity to challenge the king’s authority – unless Chung can prevent it.

Mixing stunning set and costume design with grim carnage, “Rampant” takes the zombie apocalypse and turns it into an epic political drama.

“Rampant” is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

‘Lucid Dream’ is a chilling twist on ‘Inception’

caption “Lucid Dream.” source Netflix

When investigative journalist Choi Dae-ho’s (Go Soo) young son is kidnapped, he teams up with his scientist friend So-hyun (Kang Hye-jung), the director of a sleep research lab, to embark on an experimental form of detective work. Taking a drug that aids lucid dreaming, Dae-ho revisits his memories of the day his son disappeared to gather evidence and track down the kidnappers.

This nail-biting thriller follows Dae-ho as he unravels the mystery behind his son’s disappearance via a series of investigations that mix the real world with his own uncharted dreamscape. The twists are clever and they keep coming, while the central driving force of Dae-ho’s desperation to find his child makes this thriller a gripping watch.

“Lucid Dream” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘Asura: The City of Madness’ is a political thriller with a dark heart

caption “Asura City of Madness.” source CJ Entertainment

Set in the desolate cityscape of Annam, this political drama centres around the redevelopment of a former army base. Corrupt mayor Park Sun-bae (Hwang Jung-min) is determined to pocket the profits and ready to annihilate any fool who attempts to thwart him. The mayor’s right-hand man is detective Han Do-kyung (Jung Woo-sung), a cynical cop who acts as his fixer. When an attack on someone who has dared to sue the mayor goes horribly wrong, prosecutor Kim Cha-in (Kwak Do-won) blackmails Han to force him to prove Park’s corruption. Ironically Kim is not a noble whistle-blower, but merely a man beholden to the mayor’s enemies.

“Asura: The City of Madness” is a particularly grim take on the political thriller, notching up the tension as Han doggedly dispatches adversaries and calculates his divided loyalties, an embittered, unreliable antihero to the end.

“Asura: City of Madness” is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

