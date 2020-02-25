10 things in tech you need to know today

- source
- MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Intuit officially announced it’s buying credit-score company Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. Intuit shares went up about 2.5% on Monday afternoon following the announcement.
- Facebook has been investigating content that supports Bernie Sanders, but hasn’t been able to find any links to Russian disinformation activity, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into whether Russia helped Bernie Sanders win the Nevada caucus.
- European challenger bank Revolut is now worth $5.5 billion after raising $500 million from Silicon Valley growth fund TCV. Founded in 2015, Revolut claims to have around 7 million customers and has raised $836 million to-date.
- A leaked video shows the head of Mixer – Microsoft’s competitor to Amazon’s Twitch – telling employees to stay positive, not “complain and nag.” Business Insider obtained a video excerpt of new Microsoft Mixer General Manager Shilpa Yadla’s town hall last week with employees.
- Apple has reportedly signed a lease for 220,000 square feet of office space in New York near Madison Square Garden. Apple already has office space in New York in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan.
- Huawei launched its updated $2,700 Mate Xs foldable phone. The phone is an update on the Mate X released last year and will come with an extra camera, a more robust screen, and a better hinge system – but still won’t have access to Google services.
- Warren Buffett has finally given up his flip phone in favor of an iPhone. Buffett told CNBC he has now switched to an iPhone 11 after receiving several iPhones as gifts, including from Tim Cook.
- Uber is going to start putting ads on top of its drivers’ cars, Adweek reports. Uber has reportedly signed a deal with advertising company Adomni.
- US officials accused Russia of spreading conspiracies about the Wuhan coronavirus, including that it’s a CIA biological weapon. A network of “several thousand” Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts were discovered posting near-identical messages blaming the US for coronavirus in mid-January.
- The chess grandmaster who was beaten by a computer predicts that AI will “destroy” most jobs. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov lost to IBM’s Deep Blue computer in 1997.
