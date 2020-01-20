10 things in tech you need to know today

- source
- SpaceX/YouTube
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- A startup company took billions of photos from Facebook and other websites to create a facial-recognition database, and hundreds of law-enforcement agencies are using it. Clearview AI, a facial-recognition startup that scraped social media for images, has been adopted by at least 600 law-enforcement agencies, according to a New York Times report.
- Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said at a conference on Sunday that he thinks TikTok could supplant Instagram in popularity, Bloomberg reports. Spiegel told attendees at the Digital Life Design Conference in Munich he is a “big fan” of TikTok.
- Elon Musk and NASA are ecstatic after acing a “risky” safety test of SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon spaceship for astronauts. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:30 a.m. ET but was intentionally shut down about 84 seconds into its flight.
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times calling for international AI regulation. Pichai said Google wants to be a “helpful and engaged partner to regulators as they grapple with the inevitable tensions and trade-offs.”
- Germans are slamming Elon Musk’s plans to clear 740 acres of forest for a $45.36 million Tesla factory. Protests were sparked by a report from a water association representing Brandenberg, a German state with 2.5 million residents.
- Facebook on Saturday apologized for mis-translating Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name to “Mr. Shithole” in posts on the site translated from Burmese to English, blaming a “technical issue.” The translation error was first discovered in an official Facebook post about Xi’s meeting with Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
- Siri appeared to call Israel the “Zionist occupation state” when users asked about President Reuven Rivlin, according to videos shared to social media. The edit likely came from Wikipedia, though Apple has not confirmed the source of the error.
- Netflix had the highest percentage of happy employees in a survey from buzzy workplace-review app Blind. Nearly 86% percent of respondents who worked at Netflix said they were happy at work, the largest share of any company included in the survey.
- Spotify is in talks to acquire sports and pop-culture news site The Ringer, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Ringer was founded in 2016 by former ESPN commentator Bill Simmons.
- German airline Lufthansa has partnered with Google’s cloud division to try and reduce delays, CNBC reports. The aim is to use cloud to integrate all of Lufthansa’s separate IT systems onto one, unified system.
