10 things in tech you need to know today

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Jack Dorsey will remain the CEO of Twitter as part of a truce it struck with an activist hedge fund pushing for change. Activist investor Elliott Management has reached a deal with Twitter alongside $1 billion in investment from Silver Lake.
- Apple is giving retail and hourly workers unlimited sick leave for coronavirus-like symptoms. In addition to allowing remote work for other employees, the company hopes to reduce crowd density at its physical stores, per 9to5Mac.
- Airbnb told Bay Area employees to work from home for the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns and says it will continue to pay hourly workers. Airbnb is also working with vendors to ensure hourly workers continue to be paid during this time, a spokesperson said.
- Amazon has told New York and New Jersey employees to stay home. Workers in two of the company’s largest markets have been advised to work remotely until the end of the month, per Gizmodo.
- Tech and culture festival SXSW is laying off a third of its employees just days after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to cancel. The tech and culture festival was called off on Friday due to coronavirus fears.
- Elon Musk says he’s ‘definitely going to be dead’ before humans ever reach Mars – unless the pace of innovation picks up. Musk said the biggest obstacle currently is designing and building a large, “rapidly reusable” rocket.
- Tech-savvy students whose schools were shut down by coronavirus tried to avoid class by spamming the reviews on their remote-learning app to get it removed from the App Store. To get out of classes, some students learned that if they gave enough low ratings to their remote learning app they could get it kicked off the App Store, according to the London Review of Books.
- A detox tea maker was fined $1 million over ‘deceptive’ Instagram influencer ads claiming its tea could help you lose weight and fight cancer. According to the Federal Trade Commission, Teami made more than $15 million from their detox teas and products, in part because of the company’s campaign using paid influencers, such as rap star Cardi B.
- Popular VPN and ad-blocking apps are secretly harvesting user data from iOS and Android users. Sensor Tower, a popular analytics platform for tech developers and investors has collected the data of millions of people, according to Buzzfeed.
- San Francisco’s monthly non-sexual cuddle party for March has been canceled after the city urges practicing ‘social distancing’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. These are gatherings held in the city that feature human touch and consent as part of a larger trend called organized intimacy that aims to provide a connection when there otherwise is none.
