10 things in tech you need to know today

caption Elon Musk told staff they can go home if they feel sick. source REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.

You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.