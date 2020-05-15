10 things in tech you need to know today

- source
- BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- TikTok is illegally collecting data on children, according to new allegations to the FTC. TikTok reached a settlement with the FTC last year after admitting Musical.ly, an app it bought in 2018, had illegally collected children’s data.
- A group of Democratic senators is demanding answers from Amazon-owned Whole Foods CEO John Mackey about how the grocer tracks its workers to prevent unionizing. Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Whole Foods CEO John Mackey on Thursday demanding answers about the grocer’s union avoidance tactics.
- Jeff Bezos is on track to become a trillionaire by 2026 – despite an economy-killing pandemic and losing $38 billion in his recent divorce. That’s if his wealth continues growing at 34% a year, according to an analysis from Comparisun.
- Twitch is launching an advisory council that includes top streamers in the wake of months of criticism over controversial bans. The live-streaming platform has enlisted the help of a Safety Advisory Council to help craft its policies.
- Salesforce will let employees work from home for the rest of the year, even after offices have reopened. The timing of each office opening will depend on the guidelines from local public health and government authorities and will be a phased process, the company says.
- Apple has bought virtual-reality startup NextVR as it pushes deeper into entertainment. It’s thought the deal may have been valued at $100 million.
- Amazon is teaming up with Vogue for an online store showcasing independent luxury designers, but some say it signals a ‘bleak’ future for fashion. The tech giant is partnering with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America to launch a digital store that allows shoppers to purchase items from high-end independent designers.
- Elon Musk tweeted that ‘Facebook sucks’ at Facebook’s AI lead who said Musk ‘has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI’. Musk took a break from being a new father to get into an argument with Facebook’s AI lead on Twitter at 1 a.m. on Thursday.
- Google Chrome is getting a new feature that will finally let you group multiple tabs together. Google Chrome’s new tab groups feature will let users organize open tabs together, label them, and color code them.
- An ex-Google employee was behind an online campaign to make a coronavirus conspiracy video go viral. Zach Vorhies’ video about his campaign was posted on YouTube more than two weeks before the “Pandemic” video was first published online.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.”