A 101-year-old woman who was born during the Spanish flu survived COVID-19

Angelina Friedman, 101, was born on a boat in 1918, during the Spanish flu, and now she’s survived COVID-19.

Friedman’s daughter, Joanne Merola, told WPIX that her mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 21 and was cleared of the virus on April 20.

“She has superhuman DNA,” Merola said of her mother.

A 101-year-old woman who was born on a boat during the Spanish flu has survived COVID-19.

Angelina Friedman, a resident at North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in New York state, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 21, while at the hospital for a minor, unrelated procedure. Her daughter, Joanne Merola, told WPIX that Friedman was cleared of the virus on April 20.

“She is not human,” Merola told WPIX of her mother’s will to live. “She has superhuman DNA.”

Friedman was born in 1918, in the midst of the Spanish flu, on a ship traveling from Italy to New York City. She turns 102 this year and is the last sibling living from a family of 11 children.

Merola said that following the COVID-19 diagnosis, her mother had a fever on and off for weeks, and by April 20, she was eating full meals and had plans to crochet.

“They tell me she’s doing great. She’s up and about as much as possible. She’s looking for wool to crochet with,” Merola, who hasn’t been able to see her mother since February because she injured her back, told WSET.

She said Friedman was a “survivor,” having also lived through miscarriages, sepsis, internal bleeding, and cancer in her lifetime.