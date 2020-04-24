12 books of 2020 all managers who want to build diverse and happy teams should order right now

caption A number of great books on diversity and inclusion recently published or are coming out soon. source Shutterstock

Social distancing and self-isolation during the novel coronavirus pandemic is giving many people a lot more time to read.

Reading books is one of the top ways business leaders stay abreast of what’s important.

In the #MeToo era, and amid a growing need for inclusion, it’s important executives educate themselves on diversity and inclusion.

Here are 12 titles every executive should know about, including buzzworthy titles like “Whistleblower” by former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and “#MeToo in the Corporate World.”

It’s no coincidence prominent leaders from Warren Buffett to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are known for their voracious reading habits. Keeping a pulse on the latest thought leadership helps successful people become more knowledgeable, inclusive, and creative.

In the age of #MeToo and an increasingly diverse workforce, it’s important executives hear the latest thought-provoking stories and arguments for inclusion. Thankfully, 2020 brings no shortage of exciting books in this space that deserve a spot on bookshelves everywhere.

In light of social distancing and self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people find themselves with more time on their hands to read. If you’re looking for a read that will make you a more effective leader, consider one of these recently published titles or soon-to-be published books:

“Edge” by Laura Huang

Most people think success comes from the absence of obstacles and shortcomings, but Harvard Business School professor Laura Huang has a different theory. In “Edge,” Huang argues that success is really about confronting your perceived shortcomings and turning them into assets.

“#MeToo in the Corporate World” by Sylvia Ann Hewlett

The #MeToo movement has changed nearly every industry in the US. Now, it’s time for the movement to become more inclusive, economist and author Sylvia Ann Hewlett argues in her latest work. The book provides context for corporate leaders, reveals new data on sexual harassment in the workplace, and gives advice on how to make environments safer for marginalized people.

“The Power of Disability” by Al Etmanski

One in four Americans has a disability, yet representation of their stories – especially their stories of success – is largely underrepresented. Al Etmanski, disability activist, community organizer, and author, seeks to change that in “The Power of Disability.” His book offers 10 lessons everyone can learn from notable figures with disabilities including Greta Thunberg, Stephen Hawking, and more.

“Breaking the Silence Habit” by Sarah Beaulieu

In order for work environments to eliminate sexual harassment and respond to it effectively, more employees and leaders are going to have to start having uncomfortable conversations. That’s according to Sarah Beaulieu, who works with companies to create safe workplaces. Her book outlines steps leaders can take to make change.

“In the Land of Men” by Adrienne Miller

At 22, Adrienne Miller got her break in the literary world when she landed an editorial assistant job at GQ. There, she learned how to make it in a man’s world. She’d then go on to Esquire as the first female literary editor, where she developed a close friendship with famed literary author David Foster Wallace. “In the Land of Men,” is a moving memoir about how a young woman found success in a male-dominated workplace.

“Whistleblower” by Susan Fowler

In 2017, Susan Fowler wrote a blog post detailing the sexual harassment and retaliation she experienced while at Uber. The post went viral and ultimately led to the ousting of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and starting a wave of institutional changes within Silicon Valley tech companies. In the book, Fowler reflects on everything that happened since she went public.

“Bridging Differences for Better Mentoring” by Lisa Z. Fain and Lois J. Zachary

As the US workforce becomes more diverse, more mentors and mentees may come from different backgrounds. So how does one bridge the cultural gap? Authors Lisa Fain and Lois Zachary go through examples to illustrate how to become more aware, understanding, and effective in connecting with others.

“Able” by Dylan Alcott

Dylan Alcott is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist, Grand Slam tennis champion, and DJ who wants to change the way the world sees people with disabilities, as well as how people with disabilities see themselves. His inspiring book shows that for any one thing you may not be able to do, there are thousands of other things you can.

“Subtle Acts of Exclusion” by Tiffany Jana and Michael Baran

Just because it’s 2020, doesn’t mean racism and other forms of prejudice in the workplace are things of the past. Sometimes bias comes out in the form of microaggressions, or indirect, often unintentional expressions of racism, sexism, ageism, or ableism. In this useful guide, Tiffany Jana and Michael Baran go through what to avoid saying and how to address microaggressions if you witness or experience them.

“Divergent Mind” by Jenara Nerenberg

Jenara Nerenberg was shocked to find out that what she thought was anxiety was actually autism and ADHD. In her book, “Divergent Mind,” Nerenberg examines why neurodiversity is often overlooked in women and society in general, and how we can include neurodiversity more in society.

“The Economic Case for LGBT Equality” by M. V. Lee Badgett

Homophobia and transphobia aren’t just hurting LGBTQ communities, they’re harming the economy, according to M. V. Lee Badgett, professor of economics and the former director of the School of Public Policy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In her book, Badgett uses data to show how equality is good for businesses, communities, and economies.

Publish date: May 19

“Inclusify” by Stefanie Johnson

Management expert Stefanie Johnson describes how employees have two basic desires: to fit into a group and to stand out as individuals. “Inclusify,” provides a roadmap for leaders to bring out the best in others by not just embracing differences, but including them in workplace policies, in other words “inclusifying.”

Publish date: June 2

