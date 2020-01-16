’13 Reasons Why’ didn’t cause an increase in teen suicides, according to a new report

caption 13 Reasons Why’s final season will air on Netflix. source Netflix

Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide and contains mild spoilers for the first three seasons of “13 Reasons Why.”

An earlier study linking “13 Reasons Why” to an increase in teen male suicides was founded on a faulty premise, according to a new research article.

The male suicide rate has been on the rise since 2008, far before the show aired in 2017.

If the show had sparked a “contagion effect,” suicide rates would have spiked in teen girls, but that wasn’t the case.

When “13 Reasons Why” aired on Netflix, many experts sounded alarm bells about the unfiltered depiction of a young high-school student named Hannah Baker who died by suicide.

After the show premiered, two studies came out suggesting it had deadly consequences. One study found that hospital admissions for self-injury went up after the show aired, and another even more controversial study found that there was an uptick in suicides for young boys in the nine months after the show’s release.

Now, a new research article out in PLOS ONE suggests both studies were founded on a faulty premises, and the show really isn’t to blame for suicide rate increases. Still, study author Dan Romer told Insider, the potential dangers of the show were very real.

The male suicide rate has been on the rise since 2008

It’s true that admissions to hospital emergency departments for self-injury increased after the show’s release, but such rates have been increasing in recent years, including before the show aired.

It’s also true there was an increase in male suicides in April 2017, after the show aired March 31, 2017. But there was also an increase in male suicides in March, before the show aired, and before 2017. In fact, the male suicide rate has been on the rise since 2008.

Rather than “13 Reasons Why,” male suicide rates have risen for economic reasons, according to study Romer’s other research, which found that financial stress, child poverty, and unemployment were are all predictive of future suicide.

“It started the year of the financial crisis, and we think kids just feel a tremendous pressure to succeed in school to get scholarships. They know they need to go to college but they can’t afford it,” he told Insider. (Other theories as to why the male suicide rate has risen include the constant pressure to be online, social media, and bullying, but Romer doesn’t agree.)

While girls have been affected by these same pressures, their suicide rates haven’t risen as dramatically because “boys tend to show the effects of suicide more than girls, who tend to cut and self-harm,” Romer said.

caption The character Clay may have helped some people empathize with those who have suicidal impulses. source Beth Dubber/Netflix

Theories that the show prompted a contagion effect are faulty too

“13 Reasons Why” was also accused of sparking a suicide contagion effect for airing a lengthy, graphic scene of main character Hannah Miller dying by suicide.

But accusations that the show inspired copycat suicides aren’t well founded, according to Romer’s research, since there was no shown increase in deaths that mimicked the character’s demographics and methodologies.

By contrast, the TV show “Casualty,” which portrayed a death by self poisoning, was shown to lead to suicide contagion when researchers discovered the show’s release led to a 17% increase in instances of self-poisoning the first week after the broadcast and 9% the second week after the broadcast.

Scientists were able to conclude that the spike in deaths wasn’t merely coincidental, due to their timing, the fact that they occurred between people of similar demographics, and that they all used similar methods.

In some cases, TV portrayals of suicides can have positive effects

One study of the second season of “13 Reasons Why” concluded that the show might have actually helped people empathize with those who have suicidal impulses in its portrayal of Clay, Hannah’s boyfriend who feels self-destructive urges but ends up being a hero of sorts.

This is called the Papageno effect, named for a character in The Magic Flute, which says telling stories about demographics people aren’t familiar with might increase people’s empathy for them.

Still, producing a show about suicide is risky, Romer said. “It was irresponsible of Netflix to just release the show,” he said, adding that it was only thanks to the experts who raised concern that the show got warnings before each episode.

“There was a lot of effort put into protecting people,” he said. “That effort might have averted a catastrophe.”

The fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why” is set to air on Netflix, but an air date hasn’t been announced.

