The trailer for the final season of ’13 Reasons Why’ teases that everyone’s big secret is going to finally come out

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the trailer for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why” on Wednesday.
- As Clay, Jessica, Alex, and more prepare for graduation, they’ll soon realize that they still can’t put Bryce’s murder behind them.
- Though Monty went to jail for his death, someone appears to know the truth about Bryce’s murderer.
- As a reminder, it was revealed at the end of last season that Alex actually killed Bryce.
- All episodes of the final season of “13 Reasons Why” will premiere on June 5.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.