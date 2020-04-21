This apocalypse-ready, $150,000 pop-top camper sleeps 4 and goes fully off the grid — see inside

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

Osprey Custom Cars is selling a pop-top camper that can tackle much harsher terrain than your average camper van.

The vehicle, based on a Mitsubishi truck, has puncture-resistant tires, a custom-built suspension system, and four-wheel drive to make off-roading a breeze.

Adventurers can go fully off the grid thanks to the camper’s solar system, full kitchen and bathroom, and 30-gallon water reserve with a filtration and purification system.

The camper is listed through Osprey Custom Cars and on eBay for $149,950.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Typical camper vans are great for cruising down open stretches of highway, but if you want to venture off the beaten path and truly get away from it all, you may need something a bit tougher – a bit more off-road ready.

That’s where expedition, or “overland,” vehicles – which combine the interior space of a camper and the capability of an off-roader – come in handy.

Originally built by Phoenix Pop Up Campers and currently up for sale through Osprey Custom Cars, this four-wheel-drive overlander is based on a Mitsubishi truck, wears knobby, all-terrain tires, and rides high on a custom suspension system built for traversing uneven ground.

Plus, it comes equipped with solar panels, a multi-stage water-filtration system, a kitchen, and a fully functional bathroom, meaning that adventurers can go fully off the grid.

The pop-top camper is currently listed for sale on eBay with an asking price of $149,950.

See inside the truck-based camper than Osprey Custom Cars is calling the “perfect social distancing vehicle”:

Osprey Custom Cars has an awesome, go-anywhere camper listed for sale that looks like it’s built for the zombie apocalypse.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

It’s calling the rig — which was originally built by Phoenix Pop Up Campers — the “perfect social distancing vehicle.”

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

The camper — based on a Mitsubishi truck — can take passengers fully off the grid …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… and can tackle harsh, off-road terrain.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

The overlander has tons of ground clearance …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

… hence the included fold-out staircase for climbing up into the cabin.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

It also has four-wheel-drive, burly, puncture-resistant, all-terrain tires …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… and a suspension system that took two years of research and development to perfect, according to Osprey.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

Thanks to an electric, pop-top roof, the camper can expand when people are enjoying the inside of the cabin.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

The pop-top adds several windows and two feet of headroom to the inside of the camper.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

Inside, there’s a custom dinette …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… that turns into a full-size bed, thanks to a fold-away dining table.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

Plus, there’s a kitchen complete with backsplash …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… a two-burner propane stove …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… and a combination fridge and freezer.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

There’s plenty of cabinet storage, complete with under-mounted LED lighting.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

On the other end of the cabin, you’ll find the queen-sized bed …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… which sits under a skylight.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

The bed lifts up to reveal a storage area underneath.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

Unlike some campers, this one comes with a toilet …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… and an indoor shower.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

There’s a 30-gallon freshwater tank that feeds through a multi-stage filtration and purification system.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

There’s also a diesel heater, if you find yourself in colder climates.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

Two large solar panels provide power to the camper’s various appliances, including an indoor-outdoor speaker system.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

On the exterior, there’s also a crank-out awning and an outdoor shower.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

Plus, the exterior features a custom roof rack …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

… a 60-inch, rack-mounted LED light bar …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

… and a storage locker.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

Not to mention, the overlander comes equipped with a heavy-duty front bumper …

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars.

… and a winch for getting out of sticky situations.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

The camper only has around 37,500 miles on the clock.

caption Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FG4x4 camper. source Osprey Custom Cars

It can be yours for just under $150,000.