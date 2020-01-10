‘1917’ is expected to dethrone ‘Star Wars’ at the box office this weekend after its Golden Globes victory

caption “1917” is projected to top the domestic box office this weekend. source Universal

Universal Pictures’ war movie, “1917,” is projected to dethrone “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at the top of the domestic box office this weekend as it gets a wide release just as awards season heats up.

Boxoffice.com is projecting it to earn $36 million domestically and Box Office Mojo is expecting a $32 million gross.

The movie scored major wins at Sunday’s Golden Globes, including best picture-drama and best director for Sam Mendes and will likely be a major player when Oscar nominations are announced on Monday.

“1917” comes at a time when Universal needs a win after “Cats” flopped hard at the box office.

After major wins at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Universal Pictures’ war movie, “1917,” is projected to win the domestic box office this weekend.

The movie, directed by “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, is getting a wide release in US theaters after a successful limited run, just as awards season heats up. The movie took home the Globes for best picture-drama and best director and is expected to be a major player when Oscar nominations are announced on Monday.

Boxoffice.com is projecting “1917” to earn $36 million domestically this weekend, dethroning “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at the top of the box office. Box Office Mojo is anticipating it to make $32 million. It’s already made over $2 million from just 11 theaters. The movie cost $100 million to produce, but should have strong legs throughout Oscar season as word-of-mouth potentially builds.

“Even though the film is sold more on its narrative and technical aspects than star power, momentum is now carrying the pic into the territory of tracking enjoyed by ‘Ford v Ferrari’ back in November,” Shawn Robbins, the Boxoffice.com chief analyst, wrote.

The online ticket service Fandango said on Thursday that “1917” was outpacing the racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” in presales at the same point in its sales cycle. “Ford v Ferrari” opened with $31 million. It’s since made $110 million domestically and $206 million worldwide.

“1917” is a critical hit, as well, with an 89% critic score. Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio called it “an emotional thrill ride that needs to be seen on the big screen to be fully appreciated.”

The movie comes at a time when Universal desperately needs a win after the catastrophic “Cats” flopped with audiences and critics. It has a truly “rotten” 20% Rotten Tomatoes critic score and has stalled at the box office with $55 million worldwide (just $25 million domestically). It will struggle to earn back its $95 million production budget.