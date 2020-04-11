20 of the best sports films to watch whilst on lockdown

caption Remember the Titans, Raging Bull, and Happy Gilmore. source Getty/United Artists/Handout/Archive Photos

With most sporting events across the world cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are gasping for our fix of competition.

Fortunately, Insider has put together a list of 20 sports movies you can watch from the comfort of your sofa to help ease the cravings until things return to normal.

Amongst our suggestions are 2014’s unlikely classic Foxcatcher, Disney’s Cool Runnings, and the Clint Eastwood-directed Million Dollar Baby.

In no particular order, see all of our selections for you below.

Foxcatcher (2014)

Channing Tatum is known for being a Hollywood hunk, Steve Carell a funnyman, and Mark Ruffalo, well, The Hulk.

However, in Foxcatcher, the trio transform to tell the tale of Olympic wrestling duo Mark and David Schultz (Tatum and Ruffalo) and millionaire John du Pont’s (Carell) strange plan to help coach them.

Murder, betrayal, power, and brotherhood star in this unlikely classic that saw Carell and Ruffalo nominated for Academy Awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Mean Machine (2001)

A British adaptation of 1974’s The Longest Yard, Mean Machine tells the story of prisoner Danny Meehan (Vinnie Jones) and his attempt to build a soccer team capable of beating the prison’s brutal guards.

Jason Statham, Danny Dyer, and Omid Djalili also star in this tongue-in-cheek remake.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Moneyball (2011)

Less about the actual sport and more about what happens behind the scenes, Moneyball sees Brad Pitt star as baseball coach Billy Beane, who sets out to change the way young players are recruited by using sophisticated sabermetics rather than the conventional method of scouts.

Sound nerdy? That’s because it is, a bit. But it’s still a gripping, and authentic, story that will have you glued to the screen throughout.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Raging Bull (1980)

Robert De Niro stars in, and Martin Scorsese directs, this Oscar winning biopic that stories Italian-American middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta and his struggles with his inner demons.

Said demons take LaMotta (De Niro) to the heights of boxing, but they also see his personal life crumble before him.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Cool Runnings (1993)

Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle Lewis, and Malik Yoba star as a Jamaican bobsled team, coached by John Candy, who overcome prejudice at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary to win the hearts, and respect, of the sporting world.

Countless laughs, thrilling action (including a comical bar fight), and the odd tear – Cool Runnings is a bona fide classic.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Rush (2013)

While it’s a bit Hollywood and has a propensity to exaggerate, Rush manages to tell the story of one of Formula One’s greatest ever rivalries between Nicki Lauda and James Hunt in a fresh light.

“If you don’t already know the story of that season, lucky you,” said Anthony Lane of The New Yorker. “Even now, [Rush] exerts a ridiculous thrill.”

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

A comedy classic in which the unlikely pairing of Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson join forces to make money from hustling on the basketball courts of California’s Venice Beach.

Spirit lifting and stereotype breaking.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Fighting With My Family (2019)

Fighting With My Family is a biographical sports comedy/drama which tells the true story of English wrestler Paige (played by Florence Pugh) and her ascendancy to the heights of the WWE.

Of course, The Rock co-stars, as do Nick Frost, Vince Vaughan, and Kim Matula.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Borg vs McEnroe (2018)

With Wimbledon having been called off this summer, you’ve got to get your fix of tennis’ most famous tournament from somewhere.

Look no further than 2018’s Borg vs McEnroe, which is a dramatic re-telling of the rivalry between the two tennis greats and their meeting in the 1980 Wimbledon final.

Sverrir Gudnason plays Borg and Shia LaBeouf, McEnroe. As you would expect, the latter plays his part perfectly.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Invictus (2009)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Invictus stars Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman and tells the story of the events in South Africa before and during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

While its fairytale ending might not quite ring true to reality, the performances from Damon and Freeman, the well delivered action sequences, and a convincing cameo from Isaac Fe’aunati as Jonah Lomu make it well worth a watch.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Remember the Titans (2000)

The true story of high school football coach Herman Boone and his marine-like style of teaching is bought to life in thrilling (thought sometimes corny) fashion by Denzel Washington in 2000’s Remember the Titans.

“It’s got Denzel Washington in it (generally a good sign), it’s not just about gridiron, it’s not as predictable as you might think, and it’s actually rather good,” says the BBC’s Ben Falk.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Warrior (2011)

While on the surface Warrior is a story of two brothers (Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton) fighting to become the world’s best mixed martial artist, its real story lies in the emotional conflict between the pair and their alcoholic former boxer of a father (Nick Nolte).

Described as “heartbreaking and emotionally satisfying” by Quickflix, Nolte was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The Blind Side (2009)

Sandra Bullock delivers the performance of a lifetime in The Blind Side, which tells the true story of NFL linebacker Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) and his journey from living on the streets of Baltimore to becoming a first-round pick for the Ravens.

While the movie follows a predictable script, it pushes all the right emotional buttons and offers a heart-warming (and sometimes heart-breaking) take on the rags-to-riches cliche.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Space Jam (1996)

In this 1996 animated classic, Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan team-up to take on a bunch of monsters who have stolen the skills of some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

“Space Jam is a seamless marvel as Jordan slams and jams in the Looney Tune world,” said Duane Byrge of the Hollywood Reporter. “Animation co-directors Bruce Smith and Tony Cervone have orchestrated a dazzlingly visual treat.”

A sequel starring LeBron James is set for release in July 2021.

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid (the original, not the 2010 remake) is classic story of how an unlikely duo combine to help fight adversity.

The duo in this case are karate tutor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the former of whom teaches the later martial arts in order to defend himself in a tournament against his bullies at school.

Cheesy, but entertaining nevertheless, so much so the film is credited for popularizing karate in the US.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The Wrestler (2008)

A strong contender for the greatest sports film ever made, Micky Rourke stars as Randy “The Ram” Robinson, a washed up professional wrestler who is struggling to get by in life after the ring.

The action feels very feel, as does Rourke’s performance, which itself was a tale of redemption after years away from the spotlight.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Hot Rod (2007)

Ok, so it might be a push to claim this one as a sports film, but it’s is entertaining nevertheless.

In Hot Rod, Andy Samberg plays an Evel Knievel wannabe on a desperate mission to impress his step-father by raising money for his heart operation by executing a series of wild, and hilarious, stunts.

While it was a box office flop upon release in 2007, the film has since a comedy cult hit.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Without spoiling it, Million Dollar Baby is much more than your usual zero-to-hero sports film.

Not only does it break the mold by portraying the story of an aspiring female boxer, played by the excellent Hilary Swank, but it has a twist that even the most ardent film goer may not see coming.

The Atlantic described it as “a breathtaking human drama” and “the cinematic equivalent of Hemingway.”

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

A League of Their Own (1992)

A League of Their Own, part drama, part comedy, documents the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League after the end of World War II.

It also stars Tom Hanks, which should be enough to sell it to you.

“Sentimental and light, but still thoroughly charming, A League of Their Own is buoyed by solid performances from a wonderful cast,” reads the Critic’s Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Happy Gilmore (1996)

It tough times such as now, a good laugh can go a long way, and that’s exactly what Happy Gilmore will give you.

Adam Sandler’s performance as a failed ice hockey player turned golfer doesn’t provide much else, and certainly not any golf tips, but his anger problems, scraps with Bob Barker, and all round silly antics will certainly make you chuckle.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10