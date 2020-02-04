The 19 most daring looks celebrities have ever worn to the BAFTAs

caption The BAFTAs have seen some pretty daring outfits in recent years. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Getty/Dave Bennett

The British Academy Film Awards (or BAFTAs) have been celebrating and acknowledging the best in British and international film contributions for 73 years now.

Like other awards shows, the event also sees celebrities dress to impress – or at least dare to.

From British comedian Daisy May Cooper deciding to wear a garbage bag in 2019 to Lily Rose Depp wearing a completely sheer black catsuit to Sunday night’s ceremony, stars often pull out all the stops to ensure their look gets noticed on the red carpet.

Insider has rounded up the 19 most daring BAFTAs looks of all time, ranked in order of appearance.

2004: Naomi Watts

caption Naomi Watts made her back the focal point of the outfit. source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Naomi Watts showed off her back in a gaping little black dress, which was only partly covered by a tiny silver strap. She styled the long-sleeved outfit with matching black stiletto boots.

2007: Kylie Minogue

caption Kylie Minogue went for kimono chic. source Dave Hogan/Getty Images for Orange

The princess of pop Kylie Minogue wore a glittery blue Dolce & Gabbana kimono in 2007, which she paired with gold-pointed stilettos.

2007: Eva Green

caption Despite wearing red, Eva Green still stood out on the red carpet. source Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images

Green wore a red high-neck dress, which featured overly-embellished sleeves and neckline, paired with heavy eye makeup and a voluminous updo.

2008: Tilda Swinton

caption Tilda Swinton shone in bright bronze. source Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The ever-eccentric Tilda Swinton surprised no one when she wore this quirky metallic bronze and black feathered gown in 2008.

2013: Helen Mirren

caption Helen Mirren debuted a new pink do. source Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage/Getty Images

Helen Mirren brightened the BAFTAs red carpet when she debuted bubblegum coloured hair, which she complemented with equally eye-catching pink lipstick.

But to tone down the overall look, the actress opted for a sweeping floor-length white gown with a matching cape.

2013: Zawe Ashton

caption Zawe Ashton showed off her legs in this sheer black number. source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

English actress Zawe Ashton dressed like a glamorous punk when she wore this all-over embroidered black gown with a sheer skirted bottom.

2014: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

caption Brangelina gave fans “Mr and Mrs Smith” flashbacks with their matching suits. source rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

The former Brangelina couple wore matching his and her suits in 2014, reminding fans of their 2005 movie “Mr and Mrs Smith.”

Brad Pitt was sleeker in his suit approach as he buttoned his shirt and tied his bow-tie while Angelina Jolie went for more of an effortlessly messy look with an open shirt and undone tie.

2014: Lily Allen

caption Lily Allen accessorized with a dramatic pink hairpiece. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lily Allen channelled her 2006 “LDN” music video with a similar bright fuchsia and orange gown by Vivienne Westwood.

Rather than accessorizing with a chunky necklace for the sweetheart neckline dress, the singer instead focused on her hair as she wore a dramatic pink headpiece tucked into her updo.

2017: Sophie Turner

caption Sophie Turner showed both chest and thigh. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Image

Sophie Turner jumped on the thigh-high slit bandwagon when she wore this revealing sequinned gown in 2017, which also featured a plunging neckline.

2018: Alison Janney

caption Allison Janney opted for bold silver sleeves. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Allison Janney dressed as if she was about to board a glamorous spaceship when she wore exaggerated silver sleeves in her figure-hugging black dress.

2019: Mary J Blige

caption Mary J Blige dressed wore this white pantsuit with gold detailing. source Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Mary J Blige wore Ralph & Russo couture in 2019 in the form of a white pantsuit with golden lace decorated to half of the jacket.

2019: Margot Robbie

caption Margot Robbie resembled a flying fish in this tulle-sleeved Chanel dress. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Margot Robbie wore a fishtail inspired gown which included black dramatic tulle on its shoulders and hemline. The busy Chanel Haute Couture figure-hugging dress also included mulit-coloured embellished jewels.

2019: Cynthia Erivo

caption Cynthia Erivo matched her purple-toned dress to her bright braid. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Harriet Tubman in the upcoming biopic, wore a prom-inspired dress, which featured layers of peach tulle and a purple-tipped hemline that even matched her long Rapunzel-like lilac plait.

2019: Lily Collins

Lily Collins went for Smurf chic as she donned all blue – including a bold lipstick – in this deep-sea coloured gown with lace overlay and cropped blazer.

2019: Timotheé Chalamet

caption Timotheé Chalamet donned a bold matching blazer and shirt. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image

Timothée Chalamet made a statement in 2019 when he wore a shiny printed blazer with accompanying shirt, and form-fitting black pants with red checkered panels and black combat boots.

2019: Daisy May Cooper

caption Daisy May Cooper wore a 16-litre bin bag. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

British comedian Daisy May Cooper wore a dress made entirely of garbage bags and trash at the 2019 BAFTAs. Her outfit even had a hat complete with a plastic pigeon.

She told reporters it cost her mom just £5 ($6.50) to make as she decided to donate the money she would have spent on a designer dress to her local food bank.

2020: Scarlett Johansson

caption Scar-Jo Versace dress took 550 hours to create. source Getty/Dave Benett

Scarlett Johansson wore this plunging pink embellished custom-made Atelier Versace dress which perfectly clinched at the waist.

The glamorous gown was entirely hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and took 550 hours to create.

2020: Lily Rose Depp

caption Lily-Rose Depp wore a slinky long-sleeved catsuit. source Getty/Dave Bennett

Lily-Rose Depp left little to the imagination when she wore this extremely sheer black catsuit with matching peep-toe platform heels.

2020: Florence Pugh

caption Florence Pugh was pretty in pink. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The “Little Women” star wore a big dress when she channelled Little Pink Riding Hood in this Barbie-pink gown with a full cape.