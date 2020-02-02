The 14 most over-the-top outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 BAFTAs

- source
- The 73rd British Academy Film Awards took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 2.
- The biggest names in the film industry, including Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rebel Wilson, walked the BAFTAs red carpet, and their outfits didn’t disappoint.
- Guests were instructed that for the 2020 awards they had to wear something sustainable.
- While many stars opted for floorlength conservative black dresses, others went completely the opposite way in sequined, feather-trimmed bright pink gowns.
Scarlett Johansson looked like the love child of a flamingo and a mermaid, but she made it work.
Only Scar-Jo could pull off a dress this extra. The custom-made Atelier Versace gown was entirely hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and took 550 hours to create, the design house confirmed.
Florence Pugh was a little woman in a big dress.
The “Little Women” star color-clashed with the red carpet in her hot pink and black gown.
Lily-Rose Depp left little to the imagination in black lace.
Depp paired the slinky number with black peep-toe platform heels.
Rebel Wilson was wrapped up in red sequins like a Christmas present.
Wilson was one of many stars adding some sparkle to a wintry London evening in her custom-made Prabal Gurung gown.
Jessie Buckley went for all the textures in her feathery velvet dress.
There was a definite angel vibe to the Irish actress’ look.
Naomi Harris made metal sexy with a thigh-high slit.
She completed her slinky look with silver strappy stilettos.
Saoirse Ronan went for a classic princess-style ballgown, but gave it a more sombre feel in black.
She contrasted her satin dress with multi-colored drop earrings and a sleek up-do.
Zoe Kravitz appeared to have come as another award: an Oscar.
Kravitz complemented her head-to-toe gold look with red earrings, lipstick, and nails.
Kaitlyn Dever looked every inch the sugarplum fairy in this pale pink, sparkly, ruffled gown.
The “Booksmart” star wore the dress of many young girls’ dreams.
Margot Robbie went for head-to-toe black in this colorless number.
The floor-length dress had a low back to add a touch of modernity to the conservative look.
Vanessa Kirby also got the sequin and feather memo.
The star of “The Crown” matched her lipstick to her skirt.
Rooney Mara was yet another star opting for head-to-toe black.
Mara let her dress do the talking by sweeping her hair up with a bow.
Renee Zellweger wasn’t afraid to embrace baby pink.
Her strapless, satin, column gown was striking amongst all the black.
Olivia Colman was far from her regal style in “The Crown” in this boho number.
Another floorlength black dress, Colman added a touch of color with embroidery.