How critics rate the 9 best picture Oscar nominees of 2020

Nine movies were nominated for best picture at the upcoming 2020 Oscars.

“Parasite” is the best-reviewed film, with a 99% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Joker” is the worst-reviewed, with a 69% rating from critics.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated nine movies for best picture.

“Parasite” is the best-reviewed movie of all the Oscar nominees for best picture this year.

caption Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho are the nominated producers of “Parasite.” source Neon/CJ Entertainment

Critics’ rating: 99%

Audience score: 93%

Critics’ consensus: “An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, ‘Parasite’ finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft.”

Netflix’s “The Irishman” has a higher critics’ score, but a slightly lower audience rating.

caption Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are the nominated producers of “The Irishman.” source Netflix

Critics’ rating: 96%

Audience score: 86%

Critics’ consensus: “An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, ‘The Irishman’ finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.”

“Little Women” has both a high critics’ rating and great audience score.

caption Amy Pascal is the nominated producer of “Little Women.” source Sony Pictures

Critics’ rating: 95%

Audience score: 92%

Critics’ consensus: “With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ proves some stories truly are timeless.”

“Marriage Story” is another “certified fresh” Netflix original movie.

caption Noah Baumbach and David Heyman are the nominated producers of “Marriage Story.” source Heyday Films/Netflix

Critics’ rating: 95%

Audience score: 84%

Critics’ consensus: “Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted ‘Marriage Story’ ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach’s best works.”

“Ford v Ferrari” has a 92% “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

caption Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold are the nominated producers of “Ford v Ferrari.” source 20th Century Fox

Critics’ rating: 92%

Audience score: 98%

Critics’ consensus: “‘Ford v Ferrari’ delivers all the polished auto action audiences will expect – and balances it with enough gripping human drama to satisfy non-racing enthusiasts.”

“1917” is yet another “certified fresh” film of 2019.

caption Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall are the nominated producers of “1917.” source Universal

Critics’ rating: 90%

Audience score: 89%

Critics’ consensus: “Hard-hitting, immersive, and an impressive technical achievement, ‘1917’ captures the trench warfare of World War I with raw, startling immediacy.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had some mixed reviews from critics, and the lowest audience score of all this year’s best picture nominees.

caption David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino are the nominated producers of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures

Critics’ rating: 85%

Audience score: 70%

Critics’ consensus: “Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ tempers Tarantino’s provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker’s vision.”

“Jojo Rabbit” was enjoyed by moviegoers a bit more than the critics who reviewed it.

caption Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi are the nominated producers of “Jojo Rabbit.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Critics’ rating: 80%

Audience score: 95%

Critics’ consensus: “‘Jojo Rabbit’s’ blend of irreverent humor and serious ideas definitely won’t be to everyone’s taste – but either way, this anti-hate satire is audacious to a fault.”

“Joker” has the lowest critics’ score of any best picture nominee this year.

caption Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff are the nominated producers of “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Critics’ rating: 69%

Audience score: 88%

Critics’ consensus: “‘Joker’ gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star – and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.”