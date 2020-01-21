This year’s most important Grammy nominees, ranked by streaming

- source
- The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
- Insider ranked the artists nominated in the “big four” categories – record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist – by streaming numbers from Spotify’s Top 200 chart in 2019.
- Post Malone took the top spot with 2,258,453,158 streams.
- Some artists did not crack the chart and were therefore not ranked, including album of the year nominee Bon Iver.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will honor a wide array of artists, but a select 19 will face off in the ceremony’s “big four” categories.
As expected, anticipation is already running high for those prestigious awards – record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist – to be handed out at the 62nd annual ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on January 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Insider scoured Spotify’s weekly list of top 200 songs to find out which of this year’s “big four” nominees had the most streams in 2019. They’re ranked below in descending order.
Important to note: Four best new artist nominees (Yola, Tanya Tucker, Black Pumas, and Tank and the Bangles), as well as album of the year nominee Bon Iver, didn’t break into Spotify’s Top 200 chart last year, and were therefore not included in this ranking.
14. Vampire Weekend was recognized for the band’s fourth studio album.
- David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns
Number of streams: 1,703,918
Nomination(s): Album of the year for “Father of the Bride”
13. Maggie Rogers released her acclaimed debut album in January 2019.
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Number of streams: 1,890,999
Nomination(s): Best new artist
12. Rosalía is the first person who records almost entirely in Spanish to be nominated for best new artist.
- Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Number of streams: 15,943,848
Nomination(s): Best new artist
11. Lana Del Rey received her first-ever nomination in any the four major categories, 10 years after her debut.
- Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Number of streams: 31,734,301
Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” album of the year for “Norman F—ing Rockwell!”
10. H.E.R. has been nominated in all three main categories for the second year in a row.
- Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Number of streams: 85,108,776
Nomination(s): Record of the year for “Hard Place,” song of the year for “Hard Place,” album of the year for “I Used To Know Her”
9. Lady Gaga has been nominated for “A Star is Born” for the second year in a row.
- Warner Bros.
Number of streams: 121,948,298
Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Always Remember Us This Way”
8. Lewis Capaldi released his debut album in May.
- Gina Wetzler/Redferns
Number of streams: 197,921,642
Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Someone You Loved”
7. Lizzo is the most-nominated artist at the Grammys this year.
- Dave Simpson/WireImage
Number of streams: 426,608,377
Nomination(s): Best new artist, record of the year for “Truth Hurts,” song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” album of the year for “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe)
6. Taylor Swift could become just the fifth solo female songwriter in history to win song of the year.
- John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
Number of streams: 488,434,511
Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Lover”
5. Lil Nas X shot to stardom in 2019 with his viral hit “Old Town Road.”
- Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Number of streams: 642,379,110
Nomination(s): Best new artist, record of the year for “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, album of the year for “7”
4. Khalid is a six-time nominee who could win his first Grammy this year.
- Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images
Number of streams: 851,333,259
Nomination(s): Record of the year for “Talk”
3. Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album.
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Number of streams: 1,204,014,615
Nomination(s): Record of the year for “7 Rings,” album of the year for “Thank U, Next”
2. Billie Eilish’s debut was one of the best-selling albums of 2019.
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia
Number of streams: 1,600,129,578
Nomination(s): Best new artist, record of the year for “Bad Guy,” song of the year for “Bad Guy,” album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
1. Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” had the fifth-biggest streaming debut week ever for an album.
- Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
Number of streams: 2,258,453,158
Nomination(s): Record of the year for “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee