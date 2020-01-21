This year’s most important Grammy nominees, ranked by streaming

caption Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Ariana Grande are some of the most-nominated artists at the 2020 Grammys. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Steve Jennings/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Insider ranked the artists nominated in the “big four” categories – record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist – by streaming numbers from Spotify’s Top 200 chart in 2019.

Post Malone took the top spot with 2,258,453,158 streams.

Some artists did not crack the chart and were therefore not ranked, including album of the year nominee Bon Iver.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will honor a wide array of artists, but a select 19 will face off in the ceremony’s “big four” categories.

As expected, anticipation is already running high for those prestigious awards – record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist – to be handed out at the 62nd annual ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on January 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Insider scoured Spotify’s weekly list of top 200 songs to find out which of this year’s “big four” nominees had the most streams in 2019. They’re ranked below in descending order.

Important to note: Four best new artist nominees (Yola, Tanya Tucker, Black Pumas, and Tank and the Bangles), as well as album of the year nominee Bon Iver, didn’t break into Spotify’s Top 200 chart last year, and were therefore not included in this ranking.

14. Vampire Weekend was recognized for the band’s fourth studio album.

caption Vampire Weekend was nominated for best alternative music album in 2011 and won in 2014. source David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Number of streams: 1,703,918

Nomination(s): Album of the year for “Father of the Bride”

13. Maggie Rogers released her acclaimed debut album in January 2019.

caption Maggie Rogers first rose to fame in 2016 with her breakout single “Alaska.” source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Number of streams: 1,890,999

Nomination(s): Best new artist

12. Rosalía is the first person who records almost entirely in Spanish to be nominated for best new artist.

caption Rosalía won album of the year at the 2019 Latin Grammys. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Number of streams: 15,943,848

Nomination(s): Best new artist

11. Lana Del Rey received her first-ever nomination in any the four major categories, 10 years after her debut.

caption Lana Del Rey was previously nominated for best pop vocal album in 2014 and 2018. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Number of streams: 31,734,301

Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Norman F—ing Rockwell,” album of the year for “Norman F—ing Rockwell!”

10. H.E.R. has been nominated in all three main categories for the second year in a row.

caption H.E.R. was nominated for best new artist in 2019. source Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

Number of streams: 85,108,776

Nomination(s): Record of the year for “Hard Place,” song of the year for “Hard Place,” album of the year for “I Used To Know Her”

9. Lady Gaga has been nominated for “A Star is Born” for the second year in a row.

caption Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” won the Oscar last year for best original song. source Warner Bros.

Number of streams: 121,948,298

Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Always Remember Us This Way”

8. Lewis Capaldi released his debut album in May.

caption Lewis Capaldi’s breakout single “Someone You Loved” went No. 1 last year. source Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Number of streams: 197,921,642

Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Someone You Loved”

7. Lizzo is the most-nominated artist at the Grammys this year.

caption Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is the longest running No. 1 song from a solo female rapper in Billboard history. source Dave Simpson/WireImage

Number of streams: 426,608,377

Nomination(s): Best new artist, record of the year for “Truth Hurts,” song of the year for “Truth Hurts,” album of the year for “Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe)

6. Taylor Swift could become just the fifth solo female songwriter in history to win song of the year.

caption Taylor Swift currently holds the record for youngest artist to win album of the year. source John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Number of streams: 488,434,511

Nomination(s): Song of the year for “Lover”

5. Lil Nas X shot to stardom in 2019 with his viral hit “Old Town Road.”

caption Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is the longest running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history. source Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Number of streams: 642,379,110

Nomination(s): Best new artist, record of the year for “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, album of the year for “7”

4. Khalid is a six-time nominee who could win his first Grammy this year.

caption Khalid was nominated for best new artist in 2018. source Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Number of streams: 851,333,259

Nomination(s): Record of the year for “Talk”

3. Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album.

caption Ariana Grande holds the record for the most streams in a single day on Spotify. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Number of streams: 1,204,014,615

Nomination(s): Record of the year for “7 Rings,” album of the year for “Thank U, Next”

2. Billie Eilish’s debut was one of the best-selling albums of 2019.

caption Billie Eilish is the youngest artist in Grammy history with nominations in all four major categories. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Number of streams: 1,600,129,578

Nomination(s): Best new artist, record of the year for “Bad Guy,” song of the year for “Bad Guy,” album of the year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

1. Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” had the fifth-biggest streaming debut week ever for an album.

caption Post Malone was nominated for album of the year in 2019. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Number of streams: 2,258,453,158

Nomination(s): Record of the year for “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee