The wildest outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammys aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Last year’s wildest looks included Cardi B’s vintage Mugler oyster dress and Joy Villa’s “Build the Wall” outfit that went viral.

This year, Billy Porter wore a motorized fringe hat that covered his face.

Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish also turned heads in their red-carpet outfits.

Shaun Ross wore top-to-bottom pearls.

Not only was his white jacket covered in the gems, but so were his pants, shoes, shirt, and earrings.

YouTuber Nikita Dragun also wore a pearl-embellished look, though her outfit was sheer.

She paired her long-sleeved gown with sparkling platform heels, a feather boa, and glitter face makeup.

Billy Porter dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with crystal fringe on each pant leg.

He also wore a matching sparkle jacket, platform boots, and a blue hat with crystal fringe hanging from the rim.

FKA twigs wore a pink-and-black dress with a matching hood.

Her dress also had short sleeves and a thigh-high slit, which revealed the lace bodysuit she wore underneath.

Billie Eilish donned head-to-toe Gucci.

Her hoop earrings, logo pantsuit, matching gloves, face mask, and sneakers were all designed by the brand. Eilish’s neon hair also matched her bright outfit.

Lil Nas X lit up the red carpet in a neon-pink suit with sharp shoulder pads.

He also wore matching cowboy boots, and a mesh shirt underneath a neon-pink harness.

Tyler, the Creator looked like a bellhop in a pink suit and red hat.

He also carried a pink suitcase on the red carpet, and wore sunglasses.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s outfit was a mix between a dress and shorts.

The right side of her outfit was black and styled like a dress. The left side, however, was white, strapless, and cut off at her thighs.

Chrissy Teigen was one of many celebrities to wear a bright color on the red carpet.

Her orange gown had oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

John Legend, on the other hand, wore a confusing suit jacket.

The right side of his jacket looked classic, while the left side was much longer and reached below his knee.

Heidi Klum wore one of the most daring looks of the night.

Her long-sleeved dress had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. It was also seemingly made from metal.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an eye-catching dress with a plunging neckline.

Her cream dress had a floral print across its skirt, and salmon-colored fringe hanging from each sleeve. Its plunging neckline also reached below her stomach.

Joy Villa used her dress to make a political statement.

On top of the red gown, which said Trump 2020, she wore a white-and-blue jacket that resembled the American flag.

Rosalía wore a leather dress with long sleeves and a fringe skirt.

She completed the look with long nails, nude heels, and a wavy hairstyle.