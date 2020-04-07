NFL MOCK DRAFT 2.0: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

caption Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, but after that, the predictions get much tougher. source Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23..

Until then, experts from around the NFL world will do their best to predict how the first round of the draft will play out.

We analyzed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from the first 32 picks of the draft.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to be a doozy, with an extremely talented pool of college players ready to make the leap to professional football.

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t officially be on the clock until April 23, but in the meantime, experts from around the NFL world have put together mock drafts predicting how the first round will play out.

We analyzed the mock drafts of 11 experts – Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay at ESPN, Will Brinson and Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager, and Charles Davis of NFL.com, Danny Kelly of The Ringer, Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, and Walter Football – to see if we could find any consensus on how the first round is expected to shake out.

Things have changed a lot since February, so take a look below at our second consensus mock draft of the year and see what the experts think will happen in the first round of the draft, with their thoughts on each pick.

1. Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Burrow, QB (LSU)

Experts: 11 of 11

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From McShay: “No surprise here. Burrow has incredible accuracy, maneuvers in the pocket with skill and battles all game long. The Bengals need a franchise quarterback to truly fire up their rebuild, and Burrow has all the makings of a future star in the NFL.”

2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young, Edge (Ohio State)

Experts: 9 of 11

Other possibilities: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Davis: “Arguably the best player in the 2020 draft, Young will fortify an already good, burgeoning defensive front.”

3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State)

Experts: 7 of 11

Other possibilities: Chase Young, Edge (Ohio State); Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Miller: “Okudah fits the profile of a No. 1 cornerback and should be one of the best young corners in the league. He’s that talented. The Lions have other needs, but cornerback is a huge need in a New England-style defense. Think of how Darrelle Revis, Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore were used; that’s who Okudah can be in this defense.”

4. New York Giants — Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville); Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “He’s a phenomenal athlete who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at 238 pounds and has great film from the past two seasons. He and free-agent addition Blake Martinez would really strengthen the G-Men’s linebacker unit.”

5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Key expert quote: From Schrager: “Tua’s a rare deal. He’s maybe as unique a draft prospect as there’s been in recent years, and that was before the current state of the country, in which team doctors won’t get another chance to see him up close and personal before Round 1 kicks off. I’d think the Dolphins would be elated to see him sitting there at No. 5 overall, texting/Slacking/emailing that pick to the league office ASAP.”

6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama); Jordan Love, QB (Utah State); Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State); Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Schrager: “Herbert reminds me a bit of Daniel Jones a year ago. Not the loudest guy in the room, but an Academic All-American, the Senior Bowl MVP and someone who won games in college. Herbert had a fabulous combine week in Indy when the two quarterbacks who’ll go before him in the draft didn’t throw in the field drills. Tyrod Taylor can assume his role as the mentor; Herbert can be the heir apparent.”

7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson); Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Not only is Brown the best player on the board, he also fills a real hole in this Panthers front seven. Carolina lost Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison and Vernon Butler to free agency, and it was fourth worst in the NFL in rushing defense in 2019. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow would love Brown’s versatility and ability to disrupt from the inside in that Tampa 2-based scheme.”

8. Arizona Cardinals — Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama); Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “With the DeAndre Hopkins trade, it sure does feel like the Cardinals will look to improve the offensive line for Kyler Murray moving forward.”

9. Jacksonville Jaguars — Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn); Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon); Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Miller: “Javon Kinlaw’s story is amazing, as he went from being ‘pretty much homeless’ to a star for the Gamecocks. He’s also a dominant player with the athleticism, power and body type to be a starter as a 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle. With Campbell gone and the Jaguars once again rebuilding, Kinlaw gives Jacksonville a three-down impact player on the interior defensive line.”

10. Cleveland Browns — Jedrick Wills Jr., OT (Alabama)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville); Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “The Browns brought in Jack Conklin in free agency, but they still need a left tackle opposite the former Titan. Wills played the right side at Alabama, but he is versatile enough to make the transition and continue Cleveland’s process in getting Baker Mayfield more protection.”

11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama);

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “At 6-7, 340, Mekhi Becton is a massive human being. Despite his size, however, Becton is athletic and flexible, as he showed us at the combine. He projects similarly to Cordy Glenn.”

12. Las Vegas Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Easterling: “Derek Carr and the Raiders desperately need a true No. 1 receiver after the Antonio Brown debacle blew up in their faces. While a strong case could be made for Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb or Jeudy’s Alabama teammate in Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders opt for the more complete prospect here. Jeudy will make an immediate impact for an offense that needs more big plays.”

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis) — CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama); Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “Emmanuel Sanders departed in free agency, so San Francisco needs a new wideout to go along with Deebo Samuel. CeeDee Lamb is a terrific route runner with great hands. He’s been amazing this year and is now the No. 2 receiver on my board.”

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Jedrick Wills Jr., OL (Alabama); Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn); Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

Key expert quote: From Schrager: “The Bucs may have landed the big fish of free agency in Tom Brady, but bringing back Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett could be just as important in 2020. Keeping Brady upright so he can get the ball to his two 1,000-yard receivers is, of course, a priority. Thomas can play guard or tackle for Tampa Bay and was a dominant run blocker for a host of running backs during his time at UGA.”

15. Denver Broncos — Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Ruggs is an explosive pass catcher with track speed (he broke the Alabama high school state record for the 100-meter dash with a 10.58-second time in 2017) and natural instincts for eluding defenders after the catch. If he gets some green, he’ll take advantage of it; the Crimson Tide standout has excellent acceleration and uses long strides to weave through defenses, annihilate pursuit angles, and pull away from the crowd.”

16. Atlanta Falcons — K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU)

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “After fighting through injuries, Chaisson had just 9.5 sacks in his college career, but he has a high ceiling, flashing elite get-off at the snap with a few pass-rushing moves in his arsenal.”

17. Dallas Cowboys — CJ Henderson, CB (Florida)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Henderson is a highly athletic cornerback with a lean, angular frame and long arms. The Florida star plays with a balanced base and uses an effective jam in press coverage but seems most comfortable playing off coverage with his eyes on the quarterback, where he can monitor the action, decipher route combinations, and break on passes.”

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh) — Josh Jones, OT (Houston)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU); Austin Jackson, OT (USC); D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Key expert quote: From Jones: “Jones was impenetrable at left tackle for Houston and really refined his footwork in his senior season. He sinks low to win the leverage battle and has good movement skills.”

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago) — Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “The Raiders have needed help at linebacker for quite some time. They signed a couple of very talented linebackers in free agency, Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton, but I don’t think they’re necessarily done addressing the position. Kenneth Murray was co-Defensive Freshman of the Year in the Big XII, thriving in coverage for the Sooners. He broke an Oklahoma record for tackles in a game with 28. Murray has excellent instincts and has great speed and athleticism for coverage.”

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) — Patrick Queen, LB (LSU)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU); CJ Henderson, CB (Florida); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State); Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “Jacksonville’s defense has been decimated beyond their cornerbacks. Telvin Smith’s hiatus from football absolutely crushed the team’s linebacking corps, so this would be a great opportunity to replace him.”

21. Philadelphia Eagles — Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

Experts: 7 of 11

Other possibilities: Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Jefferson has a tall, sinewy frame and boasts elite short-area quickness. He posted incredible production for national-champion LSU in 2019, breaking a program record with 111 catches while finishing second nationally with 18 touchdowns. Lining up primarily in the slot, Jefferson glides off the line of scrimmage and conjures images of Doug Baldwin as a route runner: He varies the pacing of his route stem, lulls defenders to sleep, and then unleashes a devastating series of crossovers and jab-step jukes to create separation and put corners in a blender.”

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo) — Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); Jalon Reagor, WR (TCU)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Trading Stefon Diggs makes finding a deep threat at receiver a high priority for Minnesota; the athletic Mims will make plays on the outside for Kirk Cousins.”

23. New England Patriots — Jordan Love, QB (Utah State)

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Dynamic signal-caller with a flick-of-the-wrist throwing style, good touch, and plenty of athleticism―but big questions around his decision-making and ball security.”

24. New Orleans Saints — No Consensus

Our best guess: Jonathan Taylor, RB (Wisconsin)

Other possibilities: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU); Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma); Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Colorado)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Explosive back with tackle-breaking power, quick feet, and home run speed―but questions about his role in the passing game.”

25. Minnesota Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); Jalon Reagor, WR (TCU); Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU)

Key expert quote: From Miller: “Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa is a clean replacement for [Everson] Griffen, with his 6’5″, 275-pound frame bringing a combination of power and quickness that will play perfectly opposite Danielle Hunter. With Epenesa’s proven play in the Big Ten over the last two seasons and his positional versatility, he’s tailor-made for the Vikings’ 4-3 scheme.”

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) — Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia); Jonathan Taylor, RB (Wisconsin); Josh Jones, OT (Houston)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Rangy playmaker with the ability to line up deep, in the box, or over the slot; brings reliability as a tackler and flexibility in coverage.”

27. Seattle Seahawks — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU); Jeremy Chinn, S (Southern Illinois)

Key expert quote: From Davis: “Willowy speed rusher who’s needed to put pressure on opposing NFC West QBs and keep the Seahawks in the title hunt.”

28. Baltimore Ravens — No Consensus

Our best guess: Antoine Winfield Jr., S (Minnesota)

Other possibilities: Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma); Patrick Queen, LB (LSU); Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Savvy, physical playmaker who can line up all over the field and always seems to know where the ball is going.”

29. Tennessee Titans — No Consensus

Our best guess: Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

Other possibilities: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Well-built cornerback with excellent instincts, a knack for consistently tight coverage, and good ball skills.”

30. Green Bay Packers — Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor); Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU); Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Colorado); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Logic points toward the Packers finally getting Aaron Rodgers a playmaker on the outside opposite Davante Adams this year. The class is deep in wide receiver talent, and the Packers’ depth chart is screaming out for some help. Higgins makes tough, contested catches and then can make defenders miss with his strength.”

31. San Francisco 49ers — Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson); Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State); Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Well-built and stingy cover corner with a prototypical blend of size, speed, and physicality.”

32. Kansas City Chiefs — No Consensus

Our best guess: D’Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Other possibilities: Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU); A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa); Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin); Cesar Ruiz, C/G (Michigan)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Creative, instinctive runner who’s slippery between the tackles, elusive in the open field, and dynamic in the passing game―but may not be a workhorse back in the NFL.”

Read more: