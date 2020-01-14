Here are all of the SAG Awards 2020 nominees

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony

The nominees for the 2020 SAG Awards were revealed.

“Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” and “Bombshell” are among the films that received nods. In the TV categories, popular shows like “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones” landed nominations.

Stars like “Harriet’s” Cynthia Erivo, “Rocketman’s” Taron Egerton, and “The Morning Show’s” Jennifer Aniston got nominations for their roles.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California and air on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET. Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with the life achievement award.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

caption Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story.” source Netflix

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

caption Al Pacino in “The Irishman.” source Netflix

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

caption Margot Robbie in “Bombshell.” source Lionsgate

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman – “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

caption Jharrel Jerome on “When They See Us.” source Netflix

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective”

Russell Crowe -“The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

caption Michelle Williams portrayed Gwen Verdon on FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” source FX

Patricia Arquette -“The Act”

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”

Joey King -“The Act”

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

caption Peter Dinklage on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Steve Carell – “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour – “Stranger Things”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

caption Jodie Comer on season two of “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

caption Michael Douglas on “The Kominsky Method.” source Netflix

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

caption Season two of “Fleabag” was released in May 2019. source Amazon Prime Studios

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

caption Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Sophie Turner on “Game of Thrones.” source Macall B. Polay/HBO

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

caption Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan on season three of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon Prime

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

caption Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie on season three of “GLOW.” source Netflix

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

caption Chris Evans in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel/Disney

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”