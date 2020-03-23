The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in jeopardy: Here are all the countries, individual sports, and high-ranking officials that have called for postponement of the games

- source
- REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
- The coronavirus pandemic has put the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy.
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has admitted that the games may have to be suspended, and the IOC is currently looking into options to postpone and reschedule the Olympics.
- Many crucial institutions have already called for the International Olympic Committee to consider postponing this summer’s games.
- Some countries have even pulled their athletes out of contention due to health concerns.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to begin on July 24, but health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have called the games into question.
After weeks of hedging, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has finally admitted that the games may have to be suspended. His announcement comes more than a week after many of the world’s leading sports leagues – including the NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, and more – chose to suspend their seasons in light of growing COVID-19 concerns.
Now, the International Olympic Committee is weighing its options moving forward. Though canceling the games is “not on the agenda” as of now, the IOC is considering both postponing the Olympics and putting on a modified, “scaled-down” version of the games, according to a statement released on Sunday.
While the committee mulls over its next move, some individual sports’ governing bodies have publicly voiced their concerns and called on the IOC to postpone the games. Even some countries have gotten involved by pulling their athletes out of contention or threatening to do so in the future.
Canada announced Sunday that it had made “the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games” should they go on as scheduled this summer.
- source
- Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Source: Canadian Olympic Committee
The Australian Olympic Committee has followed Canada’s lead, instructing its athletes to “prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021” as of Monday morning.
- source
- REUTERS/Aly Song
Source: Australian Olympic Committee
While World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a letter to the IOC Sunday that “an Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable.”
- source
- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Source: Devin Heroux/Twitter
USA Swimming on Friday called for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to the spread of the coronavirus.
- source
- Harry How/Getty
USA Swimming calls for one-year postponement of 2020 Olympics: ‘Pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer’
USA Track & Field has followed suit in calling on the IOC to delay the games.
- source
- Getty
In fact, nearly three-quarters of the 125 Team USA athletes who participated in a virtual town hall on Saturday said they support the postponement of the Olympic games.
- source
- Getty Images/Molly Darlington
Source: USA Today
Still, the US Olympic Committee says it remains committed to ensuring “all athletes have a robust and fulfilling Olympic and Paralympic experience, regardless of when that can safely occur.”
- source
- Getty Images
Source: US Olympic Committee
President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted Monday that the US will be “guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan” in its decision regarding the Olympics.
Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter
Chairman of UK Athletics Nic Coward said he supports postponement of the games.
- source
- Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For ICSS
Source: The Guardian
But as of now, the British Olympic Association is still following the lead of the IOC and the local Tokyo Organizing Committee.
- source
- REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Sources: BOA
However, a conference call with decision-makers from various UK sports groups and committees scheduled for Tuesday suggests that the BOA may be shifting its stance.
- source
- REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Source: Team GB
Now check out when sports leagues around the world are hoping to get back to gameplay: