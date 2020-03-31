Hyundai’s fledgling luxury brand has a stunning new flagship sedan to compete with the likes of Mercedes and BMW

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand, officially debuted its 2021 G80 sedan on Monday – and the car is stunning.

It has a massive front grille, clean lines, and a stylish interior, all of which contribute to the G80’s sleek, upscale look.

Three engine options are available, the most powerful of which is a 3.5-liter, turbocharged V6 rated at 375 horsepower.

The G80 will hit US dealerships in the second half of this year, and is on sale in South Korea as of March 30.

Since Hyundai ventured into the luxury car market nearly five years ago with the Genesis brand – think, Toyota and Lexus – it’s been trying to establish Genesis as more than just a “fancy Hyundai.”

And with its new, 2021 Genesis G80 sedan, the brand might have just checked that goal off.

Genesis debuted the third generation of its G80 on Monday, with looks good enough to give established luxury car brands a scare. Genesis showed off some renderings of the G80 earlier this month, but now, additional photos and full specs are out.

Despite its newness to the market, Genesis is already putting out vehicles that, from a design perspective, easily compete with the likes of BMW and Mercedes. Somewhat reminiscent of Hyundai’s striking Prophecy concept, the 2021 G80 sports a sleek, curvy look that justifies its luxury claims. It also has tons of tech, a swanky interior, and a 375-horsepower V6 option.

Learn more about the 2021 Genesis G80 below:

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, just dropped the sleek third generation of its G80 sedan. And by the looks of it, the G80 may give the likes of Mercedes, Audi, and BMW a real challenge.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

Genesis teased renderings of the G80 earlier in March, but just announced full specs and details. The new G80 follows Genesis’ first SUV offering, the GV80, and both vehicles sport a similar design aesthetic.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

Up front, the G80 now has a massive, crest-shaped grille that contributes to its striking, high-end look.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

The grille is framed by clean, parallel headlights, and their design is carried through to the front fender and to the car’s gorgeous rear end.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

The G80 gets a long, sloping roofline and overall smooth, sleek styling that’s almost reminiscent of Hyundai’s stunning Prophecy concept, which was revealed earlier this month.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

The G80 has an upscale interior with wood accents, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and a barely noticeable air vent that stretches across the cabin. Acoustic glass, improved door seals, and better engine-compartment sound deadening should make for a quiet ride.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

There’s also an array of driver-assistance tech, like remote park assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, and forward-collision avoidance assist.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

Powering the rear wheels are three engine options: a 2.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder; a diesel inline-four, which probably won’t make it to the US market; and a 3.5-liter turbo V6 rated at 375 horsepower.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

The G80 may have lost its 420-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 option for now, but it’s also lighter — and a whole lot better looking — than the outgoing model.

caption Genesis G80. source Genesis

The 2021 G80 is on sale in South Korea now and hits US dealerships in the latter half of 2020. Expect pricing to start north of the G80’s current MSRP of $42,550.