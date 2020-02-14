The 2021 Toyota Supra has 382 horsepower and a lighter, cheaper sibling — here’s what you need to know

caption The 2021 Toyota Supra lineup. source Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Supra is here, with more horsepower and the option to buy a four-cylinder base model.

An update to the Supra’s turbocharged inline-six engine now generates a rated 382 horsepower and 368 foot-pounds of torque.

For 2021, Toyota is also bringing its four-cylinder version of the Supra stateside. That model is rated at 255 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque.

The new Supra models, which include a limited-run A91 Edition, will hit dealerships in June.

When Toyota resurrected the beloved Supra nameplate after a roughly 20-year hiatus back in 2019, it was a big deal – even if its underpinnings were from BMW instead of Toyota, the company that made the Supra name iconic.

Now, just a year later, Toyota has announced some major updates that will likely cause a few people to regret buying last year’s model.

Included in the 2021 refresh is a massive power boost, with the Supra now making a rated 382 horsepower. That’s 47 more horses than the outgoing model, which is rated at 335 horsepower. Toyota also stiffened the Supra’s chassis and tweaked its suspension to improve handling.

Plus, Toyota introduced a new four-cylinder base model to the US market that will serve as a lighter, cheaper alternative to the beefier six-cylinder version. For the more deep-pocketed among us, a new, limited-run Supra A91 Edition is in the mix as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Toyota Supra:

On Thursday, Toyota announced that the 2021 Supra will get a considerable boost in power and a new-to-America four-cylinder engine option.

The four-banger Supra — dubbed the Supra 2.0 for its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine — becomes the new entry-level option.

It’s good for 255 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque, according to Toyota.

Toyota says the Supra 2.0 rockets from a standstill to 60 mph in five seconds and hits an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The Supra 2.0 weighs more than 200 pounds less than its six-cylinder sibling, but still maintains a near-50:50 weight balance.

Toyota says the Supra 2.0 will be a cheaper alternative to the more powerful 3.0, but there’s no word on pricing specifics as of yet.

The Supra 3.0, which sports the same BMW-sourced inline-six turbo as the 2020 model, gets a bump in power for 2021.

Previously rated at 335 horsepower, the inline-six engine now cranks out 382 horses, according to Toyota. It gets a small boost in torque as well.

That means the 2021 Supra 3.0 now produces the same horsepower as the BMW Z4 M40i, which it shares an engine with.

Toyota says the new engine tune shaves 0.2 seconds off the Supra’s time from 0 to 60 mph, dropping it to 3.9 seconds from 4.1.

A stiffened chassis and and other suspension tweaks improve both handling and roll resistance, Toyota says.

Along with the 2021 Supra 2.0 and 3.0, Toyota announced an accompanying limited-run Supra — the A91 Edition.

Toyota will only offer 1,000 Supra A91 Editions, 500 fewer examples than it sold of the 2020 Supra Launch Edition.

The A91 Edition gets an exclusive color option called “Refraction,” matte-black wheels, carbon-fiber mirror caps, and C-pillar graphics.

Another surefire way to tell the A91 Edition apart from other Supras is by its carbon-trimmed rear spoiler.

Both the A91 Edition and the Supra 3.0 Premium wear red Brembo brakes that bear the Supra logo.

None of the new Supras are available with a manual gearbox. Instead, the eight-speed automatic carries over from the last model.

Toyota expects 2021 Supras to arrive at dealerships in June.