Meet the 23 executives leading the future of TV advertising

The TV advertising industry is facing mounting changes from drops in ratings and new over-the-top streaming services.

These 23 execs from networks, streaming companies, agencies, and brands are working to fix advertising issues like how ads are bought, sold, and measured.

The TV advertising business is changing as people shift from watching linear TV to over-the-top services like Roku and Hulu.

Networks, streaming services and adtech companies are racing for a piece of the $70 billion industry with new ad formats and ad-buying tools.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has surged through the industry with cancelled live sports events, virtual upfront presentations, and spikes in daytime news and cable network programs.

Business Insider identified 23 people from networks, streaming companies, advertising agencies, and brands who are solving problems in TV advertising.

The list includes names like Laura Molen, president of advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal, who is working with advertisers to launch the upcoming streaming service Peacock and helping direct-to-consumer brands navigate TV.

We also highlighted Pluto TV’s Harold Morgenstern, who is working to build out a direct sales team for the Viacom-owned streaming service after previously leaning on revenue from programmatic advertising.

