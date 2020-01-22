24 times ‘Game of Thrones’ actors have worked together outside of Westeros

caption Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean in “Pixels.” source Sony Pictures

There are over 200 films featuring a combination of various “Game of Thrones” actors.

Many actors worked together before the show first aired in 2011.

The cast have worked together in a number of major franchises, including “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Here are 24 of the biggest movies you didn’t realize featured “Game of Thrones” actors, ranked chronologically.

‘A Knight’s Tale’ (2001) — Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon) and Roger Ashton-Griffiths (Mace Tyrell)

caption Mark Addy and Roger Ashton-Griffiths in “A Knight’s Tale.” source Sony Pictures

Plot: After his master dies, a peasant squire, fueled by his desire for food and glory, creates a new identity for himself as a knight.

‘Troy’ (2004) — Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Julian Glover (Pycelle) and Jason Cosmo (Jeor Mormont)

caption Julian Glover, Sean Bean and James Cosmo in “Troy.” source Warner Bros.

Plot: “An adaptation of Homer’s great epic, the film follows the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces and chronicles the fates of the men involved.”

‘Kingdom of Heaven’ (2005) — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Robert Pugh (Craster), and Alexander Siddig (Doran Martell).

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alexander Siddig and Iain Glen in “Kingdom of Heaven” source 20th Century Fox

Plot: Balian of Ibelin travels to Jerusalem during the Crusades of the 12th century, and there he finds himself as the defender of the city and its people.

‘The Last Legion’ (2007) — Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jojen Reed), Alexander Siddiq (Doran Martell), James Cosmo (Jeor Mormont), Owen Teale (Alliser Thorne), Robert Pugh (Craster) and Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos).

caption Iain Glen, Owen Teale, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in “The Last Legion.” source The Weinstein Company

Plot: As the Roman empire crumbles, young Romulus Augustus flees the city and embarks on a perilous voyage to Britain to track down a legion of supporters.

‘Atonement’ (2007) —Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos) and Tobias Menzes (Edmure Tully)

caption Alfie Allen and Tobias Menzies in “Atonement.” source Focus Features/Universal Pictures

Plot: Fledgling writer Briony Tallis, as a thirteen-year-old, irrevocably changes the course of several lives when she accuses her older sister’s lover of a crime he did not commit.

‘Hot Fuzz’ (2007) — David Bradley (Walder Frey), Rory McCann (The Hound) and Jim Broadbent (Archmaester Ebrose)

caption Jim Broadbent, David Bradley and Rory McCann in “Hot Fuzz.” source Universal Pictures/Rogue Pictures

Plot: A skilled London police officer is transferred to a small town with a dark secret.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003), ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006) and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ (2007) — Mackenzie Crook (Orell the Warg) and Jonathan Pryce (The High Sparrow)

caption Mackenzie Crook and Jonathan Pryce in “Pirates of the Caribbean” source Buena Vista Pictures

“The Curse of the Black Pearl:”

Plot: Blacksmith Will Turner teams up with eccentric pirate “Captain” Jack Sparrow to save his love, the governor’s daughter, from Jack’s former pirate allies, who are now undead.

“Dead Man’s Chest:”

Plot: Jack Sparrow races to recover the heart of Davy Jones to avoid enslaving his soul to Jones’ service, as other friends and foes seek the heart for their own agenda as well.

“At World’s End:”

Plot: Captain Barbossa, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann must sail off the edge of the map, navigate treachery and betrayal, find Jack Sparrow, and make their final alliances for one last decisive battle.

‘Clash of the Titans’ (2010) — Liam Cunningham, Rory McCann (Sander Clegane), Jamie Sives (Jory), and Alexander Siddig (Doran Martell)

caption Liam Cunningham, Rory McCann and Jamie Sives in “Clash of the Titans.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: Perseus demigod, son of Zeus, battles the minions of the underworld to stop them from conquering heaven and earth.

‘Robin Hood’ (2010) — Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon), Robert Pugh (Craster), Ralph Ineson (Dagmer), and Max Von Sydow (Three-eyed Raven)

caption Robert Pugh, Mark Addy and Max Von Sydow in “Robin Hood.” source Universal Pictures

Plot: In 12th century England, Robin and his band of marauders confront corruption in a local village and lead an uprising against the crown that will forever alter the balance of world power.

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ (2010) — Michelle Fairley (Caitlyn Stark), Natalia Tena (Osha), Ralph Ineson (Dagmer), and Freddie Stroma (Dickon Tarly).

caption Michelle Fairley, Freddie Stroma, and Natalia Tena in “Harry Potter.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: As Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world: the Deathly Hallows.

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ (2011) — David Bradley (Walder Frey), Jim Broadbent (Archmaester Ebrose), Natalia Tena (Osha), Ciaran Hinds (Mance Rayder), Freddie Stroma (Dickon Tarly), and Ralph Ineson (Dagmer).

caption Jim Broadbent, David Bradley, and Ciaran Hinds in “Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) search for Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes’) remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts.

‘The Iron Lady’ (2011) — Richard E. Grant (Izembaro), Roger Allam (Illyrio Mopatis), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Jim Broadbent (Archmaester Ebrose), Harry Lloyd (Viserys Targaryen), and Rupert Vansittart (Bronze Yohn Royce).

caption Richard E. Grant, Jim Broadbent and Roger Allam all appeared in “The Iron Lady.” source 20th Century Fox/The Weinstein Company

Plot: An elderly Margaret Thatcher talks to the imagined presence of her recently deceased husband as she struggles to come to terms with his death while scenes from her past life, from girlhood to British prime minister, intervene.

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) — Aidan Gillen (Petyr Baelish) and Burn Gorman (Karl Tanner)

caption Aidan Gillen and Burn Gorman appeared in “The Dark Knight Rises.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: Eight years after the Joker’s reign of anarchy, Batman, with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman, is forced from his exile to save Gotham City from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane.

‘Rush’ (2013) — Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) and Tom Wlaschiha (Jaqen H’ghar)

caption Natalie Dormer and Tom Wlaschiha in “Rush.” source Universal Pictuers/Studio Canal

Plot: The merciless 1970s rivalry between Formula One rivals James Hunt and Niki Lauda.

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014) — Noah Taylor (Locke) and Tony Way (Dontos Hollard)

caption Noah Taylor and Tony Way in “Edge of Tomorrow.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: A soldier fighting aliens gets to relive the same day over and over again, the day restarting every time he dies.

‘In the Heart of the Sea’ (2015) — Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Joseph Mawle (Benjen Stark), and Donald Sumpter (Maester Luwin)

caption Michelle Fairley and Donald Sumpter in “In the Heart of the Sea.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: A recounting of a New England whaling ship’s sinking by a giant whale in 1820, an experience that later inspired the great novel Moby-Dick.

‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials’ (2015) — Aiden Gillen (Petyr Baelish), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jojen Reed) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei)

caption Aiden Gillen, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Nathalie Emmanuel in “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.” source 20th Century Fox

Plot: After having escaped the Maze, the Gladers now face a new set of challenges on the open roads of a desolate landscape filled with unimaginable obstacles.

‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’ (2015) —Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth)

caption Natalie Dormer and Gwendoline Christie in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.” source Lionsgate

Plot: Katniss and a team of rebels from District 13 prepare for the final battle that will decide the fate of Panem.

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015) — Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Mark Stanley (Grenn), Max Von Sydow (Three-eyed Raven), Jessica Henwick (Nymeria Sand), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jojen Reed), Miltos Yerolemou (Syrio Forel), Hannah John-Kamen (Ornela), and Emun Elliott (Marillion).

caption Gwendoline Christie and Max Von Sydow in “The Force Awakens” source Walt Disney Studios

Plot: Three decades after the Empire’s defeat, a new threat arises in the militant First Order. Defected stormtrooper Finn and the scavenger Rey are caught up in the Resistance’s search for the missing Luke Skywalker.

‘Cinderella’ 2015 — Richard Madden (Robb Stark) and Nonso Anozie (Xaro Xhoan Daxos)

caption Richard Madden and Nonso Anozie in “Cinderella.” source Walt Disney Studios

Plot: When her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and her scheming stepsisters. Never one to give up hope, Ella’s fortunes begin to change after meeting a dashing stranger.

‘Pixels’ (2015) — Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Sean Bean (Ned Stark)

caption Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean in “Pixels.” source Sony Pictures

Plot: When aliens misinterpret video feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war, they attack the Earth in the form of the video games.

‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ (2016) — Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister)

caption Charles Dance and Lena Headey in “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” source Lionsgate/Sony Pictures

Plot: “Five sisters in 19th century England must cope with the pressures to marry while protecting themselves from a growing population of zombies.”

‘Me Before You’ (2016) — Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister)

caption Emilia Clarke and Charles Dance in “Me Before You.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: A girl in a small town forms an unlikely bond with a recently-paralyzed man she’s taking care of.

‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ (2017) — Aidan Gillan (Petyr Baelish) and Michael McElhatton (Roose Bolton)

caption Aidan Gillen and Michael McElhatton in “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Plot: Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not.

