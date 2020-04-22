At least 32 companies with CEOs making over $1 million reportedly received small business funds

caption Ruth’s Chris Steak House. source John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

At least 32 companies paying CEOs more than $1 million received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an investigation by Popular Information.

PPP was designed to provide loans to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

All $350 billion allocated to the program was accounted for in less than two weeks, leaving businesses to look for alternate funds.

There may be more funds available to small businesses soon.

An investigation by Popular Information’s Judd Legum found that at least 32 companies with CEOs making over $1 million received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Several larger businesses have already faced pushback because they took loans from the program. Shake Shack – which had almost $595 million in revenue last year – returned a $10 million PPP loan, Business Insider’s Ashley Collman reported.

Veritone, an AI-focused company, received $6.5 million in two loans from the PPP – one for almost $1.65 million and the other for almost $4.85 million. In 2018, according to Popular Information, Veritone CEO Chad Steelberg was paid $18,669,779.

Aquestive Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, received a loan for $4.83 million, which is almost half of CEO Keith Kendall’s $8,010,587 compensation in 2018.

Sandwich chain Potbelly was granted a $10 million loan from the program, Business Insider’s Kate Taylor reported. According to Popular Information, Potbelly CEO and President Alan Johnson received almost $1.67 million in compensation.

Business Insider’s Kate Taylor reported that Ruth’s Chris Steak House received $20 million in loans from the program. Legum notes that its CEO, Cheryl J. Henry, is paid $6.1 million.

As PPP funding has run dry, Business Insider’s Dominick Reuter and Jennifer Ortakales reported on 23 emergency funds available for businesses that were denied a PPP loan. Over 99% of American businesses are small businesses.

There may be more funds available for small businesses soon. The Senate has passed a bill that would add $320 billion to the PPP; that bill has now moved to the house.

You can find the full list of businesses and CEO compensation over at Popular Information.