‘I think it’s been overblown:’ 32 people were arrested at a protest to re-open California

General views of California Lockdown Protestors on May 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The California Highway Patrol arrested 32 people at the state Capitol Friday at a protest against the state’s stay-at-home order, meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Around 1,000 people came out to protest California’s stay-at-home order, even though such rallies are temporarily prohibited at the Capitol building.

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was “days” away from changes to his order that would allow more businesses to re-open.

There are at least 52,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,136 resulting deaths in the state.

Dozens of people in California who protested the state’s stay-at-home order were arrested Friday at a demonstration outside the state Capitol in Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol said they arrested 32 people for disobeying a lawful order, demonstrating without a permit and resisting or delaying a police officer, according to KCRA.

Newsom said Wednesday he respected protestors’ right to disagree with his stay-at-home order but said his decision to re-open shuttered businesses would be based on “data and health” and not pressure from demonstrators.

According to the report, police had established a barrier on the ground and began to push protestors away from the Capitol about three hours after the protest began. The protest lasted until about 4 p.m., KCRA reported. On April 22, police had banned rallies at the state Capitol and at other state facilities because the demonstrations violated Newsom’s stay-at-home mandate. The Friday protest had not received a permit, police told KCRA.

Similar protests have occurred nationwide as residents demand their leaders relax the orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has so far infected 1,107,815 people in the US and killed 65,244 others, according to data analyzed by Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 52,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,136 resulting deaths in California. Leaders in some states appear to be listening to protestors.

“I have a concern with it (COVID-19). I don’t want to push it off as if it’s nothing,” Lisa Michael, who traveled to the state capital form Fresno – about 170 miles south of the state’s capital – told KCRA. “I think it’s been overblown, according to the numbers and the data that I’m seeing coming out of Italy and out of America.”

The protest occurred during Newsom’s daily new conference about the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

“All I ask for is this – and this is take care of yourself. Wear a face covering, do justice to physical distancing. You don’t want to contract this disease,” Newsom said to protestors during his Friday briefing. “This disease doesn’t know if you’re a protester, Democrat, Republican, support the election of one candidate or the ouster of another. It just knows one thing – and that is its host. And it has a remarkable ability: people with asymptomatic conditions to transfer to someone else.”

Newsom also said Friday he expected it would be days – not weeks – before he announced changes to the state’s social distancing order to allow some closed sectors of the state economy to re-open, according to CNBC.

“If we can hold the line and continue to do good work and just avoid the temptation to get back and congregate with people in ways where we can see an increase in the spread, we’ll get there much sooner than many people perhaps think,” he said.