Mysterious $399 AirPods seem to have showed up on Target’s systems, fueling speculation that Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones are coming

It's possible the 'X Generation' source

A mysterious model of Apple AirPods called “Apple AirPods X Generation” is said to have appeared in Target’s inventory system.

On Saturday, the YouTuber and tech analyst Jon Prosser shared an image on Twitter purporting to show a listing for the AirPods, which were priced at $399.99.

In a follow-up tweet, Prosser said Target’s system contained three stock-keeping units for the X Generation AirPods, suggesting the AirPods could end up being released in three different colors or editions.

As Prosser speculated, the “X Generation” name could be a placeholder for Apple’s widely expected over-ear headphones, which may be branded “StudioPods.”

On Saturday, several Target staffers told the Apple-focused news publication AppleInsider that “placeholders for new products are common,” lending weight to Prosser’s theory.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this ???? Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. ???? Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

Rumors that Apple may launch its own over-ear wireless headphones have swirled for months, but this is the first time a third-party seller like Target has featured in the speculation.

The prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year predicted a first-half 2020 release for high-end wireless headphones, while Bloomberg suggested back in June 2018 that Apple was developing “studio-quality over-ear headphones” f0r as early as 2019 – a point the publication reiterated in a January 2019 article on Sonos.

Prosser told Business Insider he had also found an “iPod touch,” which he speculated was a new iPhone, in Target’s inventory, along with an “iPad 10.5,” which he speculated was a new 11-inch iPad Pro. He added that “multiple Target employees in different states” he spoke with had found the same products on their handheld systems.

Apple and Target did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.