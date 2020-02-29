Mozambique is home to the world’s first 3D-printed resort, built partly with sand and salt water — see inside

caption Mozambique. source Goran Tomasevic/Reuters

Kisawa is a resort on an island in Mozambique with sustainable, 3D-printed construction.

Rates will start at 5,000 euros per night when it opens in summer 2020.

Its founder has a background in luxury brands, and Kisawa has all the food, wellness, and adventure services visitors could want.

Sustainability and preserving the local environment might be the next big thing in luxury travel.

Kisawa, a new resort on Benguerra Island off the coast of Mozambique, is betting that visitors will pay up for high-end travel using 3D-printing technology to build with the local environment in mind. The resort, which will open in summer 2020, has every amenity imaginable: a dedicated staff, private chefs, food and beverage, wellness and spa, hotel activities such as diving and marine safari, and electric vehicles and e-bikes to navigate the 750-acre property.

The resort will have 12 private bungalows of one, two, or three bedrooms, each on a private acre with its own beachfront. The one bedroom bungalows will start at 5,000 euros per night.

Press releases from the resort emphasize that it will not be fully 3D-printed, but the technology that is allowing sand and salt water to be used as a building material is still innovative.

Take a look inside.

The resort is on Benguerra Island, the second-largest island on the Bazaruto Archipelago, which broke off from the African mainland thousands of years ago.

Kisawa was founded by Nina Flohr, a former executive at private jet charter company VistaJet.

VistaJet was founded in 2013 by Flohr’s father, and appealed to a wealthy, international clientele. Flights reportedly cost as much as $15,000 per hour.

Each Kisawa bungalow has a one-acre plot, complete with beachfront, a pool, outdoor kitchen, and more.

According to Flohr’s Instagram, the resort has an on-site farm to grow food that will be served to guests.

The building materials for the resort are made from the island’s sand and saltwater to make a sand-based mortar.

The mortar is used as the base material for the 3D printing technology to print construction elements including flooring, tiling, and masonry.

Objects for the interiors of the 12 bungalows across the resort and their facades will be 3D printed, along with coral reefs and marine habitats.

Buildings will also incorporate weaving, carpentry, and textiles from inhabitants of Benguerra Island.

Kisawa says the resort will add 1,000 local jobs, and will “carefully preservethe environment and local culture surrounding it.”

Benguerra Island is home to wildlife including flamingos, dolphins, and turtles. Kisawa will have a diving center where guests can take marine safaris.