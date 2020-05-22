4 more Singaporeans and PRs test positive for Covid-19 as total number of infections soars past 30,000

614 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday (May 22). SPH

Singapore’s total number of Covid-19 infections has reached 30,426, after 614 new cases were reported on Friday (May 22).

In an update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that four of the new cases were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The vast majority of remaining cases were again work permit holders living in dormitories.

On Thursday, there were 13 Singaporeans and PRs among 448 new cases. MOH said that seven of the 14 community cases were detected through active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

A 73-year-old Singaporean man also died due to Covid-19 complications on Thursday, bringing the Republic’s death toll to 23, which is equivalent to 0.075 per cent of all cases.

As of May 21, there were 16,771 patients being cared for in isolation facilities. Ten patients remained in critical condition, while 891 were hospitalised but in stable condition.

