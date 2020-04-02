4 couples that found creative ways to get engaged while quarantined

source Iceland Foods/Facebook

Some couples are making the best of a hard situation as they find themselves quarantined.

Insider has found five couples that recently popped the question.

Wedding venues are closing across the US in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus – postponing some couples’ special days indefinitely and prompting others to rethink proposing.

Some couples are popping the question in spite of everything going on around them, getting creative in how they acquire engagement rings and surprise one another.

Here are five couples that proposed while quarantining.

A Philadelphia man said he was ‘not letting a national emergency stop me’ propose to his finance.

source Danielle Hulen and Christopher Bordoni

Christopher Bordoni told Philadelphia Magazine that the days leading up to his proposal to his then-girlfriend Danielle Hulen, were nerve-wracking.

As the city began to close down in order to stop the spread of the virus, family members and friends who knew Bordoni planned to pop the question pressed him about whether or not he would postpone the proposal.

Luckily, the jeweler Bordoni had planned to buy the engagement ring from did home deliveries and he was able to sneak away to grab it before his soon-to-be fiance had a chance to notice.

He told Hulen that he was taking their dog for a hike as an excuse for leaving the house. When Bordoni returned, he told Hulen to go in the kitchen and look at a surprise he left for her.

“I almost fell over when, instead of a nature treasure on the kitchen counter, there were the rings perfectly propped up in their box,” Hulen told Philadelphia Magazine.

Hulen said the proposal was a moment of positivity in the overwhelming stress of the quarantine.

“Even though we don’t really know when this chaos will be over, the engagement has given me something huge to look forward to even if we can’t set a date yet,” Hulen said.

Another man called his girlfriend outside of the hospital where she works to propose to her at the start of her shift.

source Edward Hospital/Twitter

Bryan Gorshone, a resident of Naperville, Illinois, had to figure out how to pop the question to Juliette Blondis, who is a nurse at Edward Hospital.

Visitors are not allowed at the hospital because of the coronavirus situation – so instead Gorshone called Blondis to come outside of the hospital. She was surprised to find him waiting with a bouquet of flowers, down on one knee.

She said yes and was ecstatic to have a moment of happiness amidst so much stress, according to the Chicago Tribune.

BIG NEWS! Congratulations to Juliette Blondis, RN at Edward, and Bryan Goshorn, who got engaged on our front lawn this morning! #FirstDayOfSpring #HealthyDriven pic.twitter.com/PW8WBbZrLk — Edward Hospital (@edwardhospital) March 19, 2020

A man planned to propose to​ his girlfriend during a trip to Iceland, but when it was canceled, he opted for an Iceland supermarket.

caption The happy couple in the grocery store. source Iceland Foods/Facebook

Nurse Robert Ormsby had originally planned to propose to his longterm girlfriend Patsy Murdoch on a trip to Iceland, but their plans were canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Not wanting to let the travel restrictions foil his plans, Ormsby instead took Murdoch an Iceland supermarket.

The British supermarket chain posted a picture of the proposal on its Facebook page, captioned “He had planned to propose in Iceland but after their holiday was cancelled, he chose the next best thing…”

The picture soon went viral, prompting a slew of comments and positive responses.

“It’s nice to know you can cheer somebody up by doing something that was just a humorous thing to make up for what we were going to miss,” Ormsby told the BBC.

One couple opted for an intimate quarantine proposal after their museum plans were dashed.

source Taylor Hiden and Eric Zoepfl

Eric Zoepfl had planned to propose to his now-fiancé Taylor Hiden doing something the two love – going to museums.

But when museums began closing across the US, Zoepfl grew concerned he wouldn’t be able to pop the question as planned, according to The Washingtonian.

Zoepfl instead took Hiden on a walk around the National Mall. Hiden suspected something was going to happen, as her then-boyfriend was taking pauses to snap pictures and getting sentimental.

Once the two got home, Hiden found their living room had been decorated with scattered rose petals, balloons, and candlelight.

Hiden said she “immediately started bawling” after Zoepfl proposed.

The two are now engaged and quarantining together.

