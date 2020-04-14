5 more people in Malaysia have died, bringing the Covid-19 death toll to 82

Malaysia reported another five deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday (Apr 14), bringing the total Covid-19 death toll in the nation to 82 and the fatality rate to 1.64 per cent.

In a series of Facebook updates, the Ministry of Health said that there were 170 new Covid-19 cases as of 5pm on April 14, and a total of 4,987 cases in total since the start of the outbreak.

So far, 2,478 patients or 49.69 per cent have recovered.

According to The Star, one of the five people reported dead on Tuesday was a man who was found dead in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah on April 6. A postmortem test found that the unidentified man, who is believed to be a foreigner, had Covid-19.

Read also: