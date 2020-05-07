A 5-year-old who was stopped by police on his way to buy a Lamborghini finally got to ride in one, but now he’s grounded

caption Five-year-old Adrian Zamarripa lived out his dream of being inside a real Lamborghini. source FOX 13 News Utah / YouTube

Five-year-old Adrian Zamarripa took his family’s car and attempted to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini on Monday, May 4.

He was soon picked up on the I-15 by Utah police who tweeted: “He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet.”

Businessman Jeremy Neves of Orem, Utah, was impressed by Zamarripa’s efforts and drove up the next day to give the youngster a chance ride in his Lamborghini, according to FOX 13 News Utah.

Although Zamarripa got his wish to drive around in his dream car, he has been grounded as punishment for his potentially dangerous actions.

A 5-year-old boy who was caught trying to drive to California in his parents’ car so he could buy a Lamborghini finally got his wish to ride in one.

It all started when five-year-old Adrian Zamarripa took the family’s SUV car keys on Monday, while being watched by his sister Sidney when their parents were at work.

Sidney reportedly fell asleep and the Lamborghini-loving youngster saw it as an opportunity to drive to California – with $3 in his pocket to buy his own supercar. He managed to get three miles up the freeway before Utah police pulled him over, according to FOX 13 News Utah.

Businessman Jeremy Neves of Orem, Utah, heard about Zamarripa’s adventure and drove his own Lamborghini up the next day so he could experience driving in the luxury car.

Following the incident, Utah’s highway patrol account tweeted: “One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.”

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

It added: “His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

The news of Zamarripa’s plight quickly spread, which resulted in Neves driving up to meet the 5-year-old and his mom and sister, and giving them a spin in his Lamborghini, as reported by FOX 13 News Utah.

Neves told CNN in an email: “By taking him for a ride, I could bring his dream a little closer and show him that it’s possible.

“After all, I was a lot like this kid growing up and I turned out alright!”

Zamarripa apparently spends hours looking at Lamborghini videos online but had never been inside a real one before, FOX 13 News Utah said.

Alternating between sitting on his sister’s and mom’s laps, the kindergartner was driven around by Neves and can be heard asking him to go faster in a video clip from their outing.

caption Businessman Neves drove Zamarripa and his sister around in his Lamborghini. source FOX 13 News Utah / YouTube

However, Zamarripa’s potentially dangerous actions have also earned him punishment from his parents, who grounded him and gave him extra chores around the house.

