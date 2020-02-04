The US is making its own 5G technology with American and European companies, and without Huawei

source Reuters

The White House said it planned to use American companies, including Dell, Microsoft, and AT&T, to develop 5G infrastructure in the US, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that European companies like Nokia and Ericsson could also be onboarded.

The plan is create a common 5G software standard that can operate 5G networks on any 5G equipment. It would reduce the important of 5G equipment, namely Huawei’s equipment.

Huawei is the biggest player globally in 5G equipment, but the US deems the company a national security threat due to its alleged ties to the Chinese government and fears that its technology can be used to spy on the US.

If it isn’t using Huawei technology, the White House is working with US companies, and potentially European companies, to deploy the United States’ 5G architecture and infrastructure, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow who spoke with The Wall Street Journal’s Bob Davis and Drew FitzGerald.

US companies including Dell, Microsoft, and AT&T will make up the principal players, and European players including Nokia and Ericsson could be also be onboarded too, Ludlow said. Nokia and Ericsson follow behind Huawei as top 5G telecoms equipment manufacturers.

Huawei has the highest market share of 5G telecoms equipment, but the company was deemed a national security threat by the Trump administration. It alleged that Huawei has links to the Chinese government, which could use Huawei 5G technology to spy on US activity.

The plan for US 5G technology, currently in the preliminary stage, is to develop a common 5G software standard that’s compatible with almost any 5G hardware equipment. In essence, relying on software would reduce the reliance of Huawei’s 5G equipment – if the software is good and compatible, 5G networks can operate on any 5G equipment.

The White House, Dell, and Microsoft view software rather equipment as the key for 5G development and progress.

Huawei chief US security officer Andy Purdy said in a statement that the US’ plan would still leave it one or two years behind Huawei’s product, and argued that it should instead negotiate licensing Huawei’s 5G technology to fulfill 5G true potential in the US.