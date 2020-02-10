6 reasons you should upgrade to rubber floor mats in the winter

caption Massive snowstorm hit Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 28, 2019. source Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Choosing the right floor mats for your car is crucial, especially if you live in an area prone to rain or snow.

Rubber floor mats are easy to clean and they may better protect your car from grime and moisture than the typical carpeted mats available on most cars.

Rubber mats also offer better durability and longevity than traditional carpet ones, and can help your car retain some of its value over time.

You probably don’t think about your car’s floor mats all that often, aside from the occasional vacuuming. But picking up a fresh set of rubber floor mats can bring some huge benefits, especially if you live in a wet or snowy area.

Rubber floor mats might take a bit of getting used to if you’re accustomed to your mats matching the carpet in your car, but they’re easier to clean and can also, believe it or not, increase the value of your car over time.

Scroll down to explore some of the reasons why your floor-mat material might be worth a second thought.

1. Rubber floor mats are typically more durable and longer-lasting.

One of the biggest pros of rubber floor mats is that they won’t stain or hold on to dirt like traditional carpeted mats. Plus, they’re less likely to pill or tear, even after years of heavy use.

2. They’re easy to clean.

If you spill coffee or track mud into your car, it’s easy to just pop rubber mats out and hose them down with water. That makes rubber floor mats perfect for drivers in wet climates, and those who haul around dogs or small children.

3. They protect your carpet.

Floor mats serve to protect the carpeting beneath them, and rubber mats do a better job of that than carpet ones. Over time, dirt, stains, and grime can seep through and damage the carpeting underneath. So, if preserving your carpeting is top-of-mind for you, go with some rubber mats.

4. They help combat rust.

If you live in a weather-prone area that gets a lot of rain or snow, having the wrong floor mats can potentially cause serious damage to your car. Standard floor mats allow moisture to penetrate all the way through your carpeting and down to your floor pans, which can lead to rusting over time.

5. They’re more aesthetically pleasing.

Normal fabric floor mats tend to degrade over time, appearing worse and worse as they see more dust, mud, dirt, foot traffic, and moisture. Since rubber mats are more durable and easier to clean, they may keep your interior looking clean and tidy for longer.

6. They can add value to your vehicle.

First, a caveat: There are countless factors that can add to, or take away from your vehicle’s resale value. When you decide to trade in your car or sell it privately, worn-out carpeting – or, worse yet, rusty floor pans – can seriously hit your pocketbook, even if you took great care of your vehicle otherwise. So, rubber floor mats can be a savvy investment to protect the long-term resale value of your car.