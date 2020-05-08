The 7 most important safety differences between US and overseas airlines the average traveler completely misses

caption A line of aircraft awaiting take-off. source Jingying Zhao/Getty Images

Flying on an airliner is different in every country as each has its own rules when it comes to aviation.

Each country can decide differently on how flights within its airspace and on its flagged airlines.

While the US is more conservative when it comes to the cockpit, overseas airlines largely regulate cabin safety aspects.

Safety is a concept that changes when borders are crossed and nowhere is that more pronounced than in aviation.

Not every flight operates under the same set of rules when it comes to passenger transport as every airline has its own policies and procedures and every country has its own aviation regulator. Despite the existence of a UN agency to oversee global aviation, the International Civil Aviation Organization, each country is given the freedom to decide on issues relating to safety and security.

What may be permissible in the US may not be allowed in neighboring Canada, for example, as each has its own opinion on what’s safe when it comes to air travel. Airlines then are also given even more flexibility in deciding their own rules for the safe conduct of a flight.

Here are seven differences between US and overseas airlines when it comes to aviation safety.

US: Pilots must have 1,500 hours before they can fly as an airline pilot.

After a regional aircraft crashed in Buffalo, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed stricter requirements for airline pilots. The new regulations require most pilots to attain 1,500 flying hours before acquiring an Airline Transport Pilot’s license, or ATP, and stepping foot in the cockpit of an airliner, with exceptions for students of certain flight programs who only need 1,250 hours.

The rule was previously that anybody with a commercial pilot’s license, which has a requirement of 250 hours, could become a first officer and build their hours to meet ATP requirements. Now, pilots must find new ways of filling the gap between 250 hours and 1,500 hours before they can fly passengers or freight, instructing, or even flying banners.

Overseas: Headphones must be taken out for take-off and landing.

While it’s entirely possible in the US to go from boarding to deplaning without ever turning off the music, some overseas airlines enforce a no-headphone rule during take-off, landing, and the safety briefing. In Canada, the rule is enforced by flight attendants on Porter Airlines to ensure maximum situational awareness during the most critical phases of flight.

US: Two people must be in the cockpit at all times.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times for safety reasons. In theory, if something was to happen to a pilot or one pilot attempts to take control of the aircraft for nefarious reasons, the other pilot or another crew member, such as a flight attendant, can step in.

European airlines only started adopting this rule in 2015 after a Germanwings pilot purposely crashed an airliner while the other pilot was in the restroom, away from the cockpit. Two years later, however, regulators started easing up on that rule as they believed it to be a security concern, according to Reuters.

Overseas: Window shades must be open for take-off and landing.

Window shades play a critical role in safety during the take-off and landing phases of flight. Keeping the shades open allows for passengers’ eyes to adjust better to the outside conditions in the event of an emergency.

If there’s an evacuation, the seconds that it takes for the eyes to adjust to new conditions can prove vital to survival when maneuvering to get away from the plane. Flight attendants will usually open the shades when performing the pre-landing seatbelt check.

US: Seatbelt signs stay on longer after take-off.

The seatbelt sign is at the discretion of the pilot with American pilots tending to be more conservative with when they turn it off. Reaching an altitude of 10,000 feet is usually a good marker of when to turn it off but some overseas airlines are known for letting passengers move about the cabin as early as minutes after take-off.

Turning it off too early when the aircraft is still climbing can be dangerous as the plane is angled up sharply during the initial stages of an ascent.

Overseas: Non-pilots can fly in the cockpit.

Since September 11, 2001, the US has heavily restricted in-flight cockpit access to airline pilots, flight dispatchers, and air traffic controllers only on standard commercial flights. Even flight attendants cannot be seated in the cockpit, except to briefly take the place of a pilot when needed to adhere to the two-man cockpit rule.

Despite fears of terrorism, the rule isn’t followed worldwide, and overseas airlines have been known to allow non-pilot visitors in the cockpit of commercial flights for media purposes.

US: Passengers in the exit row must be at least 15 years old.

The minimum age of any passenger sitting in the exit row on a US airline is 15 years old, with airlines requiring that passengers affirm their age before selecting the seat. On Air Canada and Icelandair, the minimum age for exit row passengers is 12 years old.

Every country is different, with Bahamasair reportedly allowing eight-year-olds to sit in the row, according to Runway Girl Network.