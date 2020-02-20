7 times Roger Stone has looked like a perfect Bond villain

source Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Stone wore round dark glasses and a top hat as he received his 40-month sentence after being of witness tampering, false statements, and obstruction of justice, Business Insider previously reported. Aside from obstructing justice, Stone is also known for making odd fashion choices, such as his round glasses and his upper-back tattoo of Richard Nixon.

Roger Stone may not be an actual supervillain but he sure dresses like one.

On Thursday, the longtime Republican political strategist and informal adviser to President Donald Trump received a 40-month sentence after being convicted of witness tampering, false statements, and obstruction of justice, as Business Insider previously reported.

He was also given a $20,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and four years of probation that will begin after he serves his initial sentence.

“The defendant lied about a matter of great national and international significance,” US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said as she sentenced Stone. “This is not campaign hijinks. This is not just Roger being Roger.”

The sentence stems from charges levied against Stone in 2019 by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller: 5 counts of making false statements to the FBI and congressional investigators, one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction of justice. These charges were in turn related to Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and the government of Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

Scroll down to see more of Stone’s iconic, Bond villain-esque outfits.

Roger Stone walks the red carpet for the premiere of the film about him, “Get Me Roger Stone.”

source Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Roger Stone attended the premiere of “Get Me Roger Stone” on April 23, 2017, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. This is not one of his best looks, as the beige-looking tie doesn’t exactly complement his dark pinstriped suit or white collared shirt.

This red carpet pose is an homage to Roger’s political hero, and onetime client, Richard Nixon, a president who resigned before he had to face impeachment, unlike Roger’s friend Donald Trump.

Stone takes a fashion risk as he attempts to match beige with brown, with tan, as well as with another, darker shade of beige.

source Michael Schwartz / Contributor / Getty Images

Stone was speaking at Politicon on July 29, 2017, in Pasadena, California, when he committed the crime of wearing beige on beige on beige.

However, the multi-colored tie pairs perfectly with the color scheme, and the white shirt provides a nice contrast, so perhaps that should count for at least reduced sentencing.

Stone steps out in New York City with new glasses and a pink pocket square.

source Santiago Felipe / Contributor / Getty Images

Now this is a look. Stone was seen here on October 18, 2018, visiting SiriusXM studios in New York City, perfectly pairing a three-piece gray suit with a blush pink pocket square.

The dark black tie fits nicely with the shirt, and, while Roger swaps out his dark shades for clear ones, everything here still pays proper homage to the Victorian era.

Stone poses for the cameras after he is seen walking out of the courthouse.

source Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

Roger Stone was seen leaving the court house again on May 30, 2019. This look is actually not that bad. He has on brown round shades, which do clash a bit with his black-and-beige tie, but nonetheless they pair well with the color of the courthouse.

His pocket square is cute, too, and the suit seems to be properly tailored.

Stone gives a wave as he effortlessly pulls off this light gray suit.

source Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

Stone was seen leaving the courthouse again, this time on July 16, 2019. He decided to mix up his color scheme, but still stayed true to himself with his trademark dark, round frames.

The suit color nicely complements his gray hair, though the multi-colored tie is a bit of distraction. For a different choice of neckwear, he could have done well with a more low-key color such as navy blue, even a nice shade of gray could have paired well, or a statement color such as azure.

Roger takes a fashion risk as he pairs this lavender collared shirt with a gray suit coat.

source ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

More round frames! Stone steps out November 5, 2019, as he was caught arriving for his first day of trail in DC. There again are his signature dark frames, pairing with a dark tie that clashes with his lavender collared shirt.

The suit color also appears to be a shade of gray, which doesn’t pair as well with that lavender shirt as a darker navy blue or even black would, or even something lilac or mauve.

Stone makes felony look fierce as he is seen outside of the courthouse.

source Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Stone, a lover of round glasses and obstructing congressional investigations, stepped out on February 20, 2020, as he arrived to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse to receive his 40-month sentencing in federal prison for obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering.

Luckily, his top hat pairs well with the baby blue collared shirt and dark overcoat he has on, all of which match well with those signature round frames.