A 73-year-old fitness influencer shares her self-care tips for isolation, from stretching to establishing a daily routine

caption Joan MacDonald stretching. source @trainwithjoan

Joan MacDonald is a 73-year-old fitness influencer from Ontario, Canada.

Three years ago, she started her fitness journey, and has since lost more than 60 pounds.

She shares her fitness, health, and wellness tips on her Instagram account, @trainwithjoan, which has more than 729,000 followers.

MacDonald told Insider that isolating at her home hasn’t been easy but she’s been sticking to a self-care routine that includes meditation every day.

Joan MacDonald has been on her fitness journey for over three years, and has found that changes to her diet and exercise have made huge improvements in her health.

The 73-year-old fitness influencer has also started a self-care routine, which not only benefits her physically, but mentally as well.

MacDonald, who shares her self-care tips on her Instagram account, told Insider how she’s staying mentally well during this time at home.

MacDonald has found that sticking to a daily routine helps her mental wellness

To start the day on a good note, she begins with meditation by using the app Headspace. She told Insider that meditation “is a great thing to do that brings greater self awareness.”

She added that when it comes to other activities, sticking to a daily schedule also works best.

“I make sure to get to bed on time every night so I can get enough rest. I also have hobbies like gardening that I do that make me feel refreshed and happy,” she said.

She also makes sure to stretch and eat well throughout the day

She said that stretching “helps keep me flexible and helps with muscle tightness. I move better when I take the time to stretch and foam roll.”

Foam rolling involves rolling a cylindrical tube coated in compressed foam along your body. According to Healthline, “Foam rolling can be beneficial for easing sore muscles and reducing inflammation.”

MacDonald also makes sure to stick to a healthy diet of vegetables, grains, and proteins. “In terms of nutrition I make sure that I get all my meals in. I also make sure to not over or undereat, it’s crucial for my self-care,” she said.

As for “cheat meals,” MacDonald says she’ll treat herself every now and then, but “I don’t like calling it a cheat meal because I am not cheating. I also shouldn’t feel bad about going to eat something I enjoy for a treat,” she said.

Isolation hasn’t been easy, but sticking to a self-care routine has helped MacDonald stay strong

MacDonald said there are two things she’s particularly missing during this time: “I miss the gym and I also miss my daughter Michelle. This has been the longest portion of time I have gone without seeing her.”

She stressed the importance of self-care right now: “I believe self-care is important because when self-care isn’t present it means you are functioning with no boundaries. Having no boundaries usually leaves you overworked and tired and that’s when you are susceptible to do things that you don’t want to do [like] overeating.”

For more of her self-care and exercise tips, MacDonald is on Instagram as @trainwithjoan.