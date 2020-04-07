8 shops have been warned for flouting safe distancing rules in Singapore – and half are bubble tea outlets

Two ChiCha San Chen outlets, a bubble tea shop, at Jem and Tampines 1 were among eight stores that received advisories from Enterprise Singapore for failing to comply with safe distancing measures. Facebook/ChiCha San Chen

Queuing may be second nature to Singaporeans, but in times such as these, safety measures must come first.

On Monday (Apr 6), statutory board Enterprise Singapore (ESG) issued advisory letters to eight shops – seven of which are food & beverage outlets – for failing to comply with safe distancing measures.

“These establishments did not observe the safe distancing measures adequately, despite repeated reminders to rectify and adhere to the measures,” ESG said in a press statement issued the next day.

The shops are:

Outlets of ChiCha San Chen, a bubble tea shop, at Jem and Tampines 1

Outlets of Koi, a bubble tea shop, at VivoCity and Jurong Point

Kaffe and Toast at Clementi Mall

Nakhon Kitchen at VivoCity

Ya Kun at Jem

Courts at Tampines Mall

ESG warned in its statement that the businesses which continue to flout the safe distancing rules in a follow-up check will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA).

So far, one retail shop – UniverCell Mobile Market at Serangoon Road – has been ordered to shut its premise after failing to restrict the number of customers in store and also not ensuring a minimum 1m spacing between customers. In that case, the Ministry of Health (MOH) ordered that the store shut immediately for a period of 14 days.

Singapore had in mid-March announced safe distancing measures that include seating restaurant diners 1m apart from each other.

But starting Tuesday, even stricter measures will be in place during the one-month circuit-breaker announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 3.

During this period, non-essential services and businesses must stay closed, and F&B outlets are not allowed to provide dine-in options for customers.

According to ESG, close to 10,000 F&B and retail establishments in shopping malls have been checked so far, with the majority implementing safe distancing measures and some in the process of rectifying their measures.

During the circuit-breaker period, ESG will double the number of Safe Distancing Ambassadors to about 200. These Safe Distancing Ambassadors will check to see if shops comply with the heightened measures for the period.

