18 celebrity hairstyles from the ’80s that you completely forgot about

caption George Clooney then and now. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Popular hairstyles in the ’80s involved lots of curls and hairspray.

Cher was known for her spiky styles, George Clooney had voluminous waves, and Rob Lowe sported a mullet.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The ’80s brought us mullets, crimped looks, and heavy hairspray. The bigger the better.

Prepare to relive the rise of Calvin Klein jeans by Brooke Shields, Pac-Man, the Walkman, Jane Fonda’s workout videos, and, of course, the hairstyles.

We’ve compiled some of the most memorable looks of the decade. Rewind back to the ’80s and see how the stars wore their locks.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears her long locks straightened now.

caption Sarah Jessica Parker today. source Ian Gavan / Getty Images

She’s best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City.”

Back in 1985, she showed off her very curly crop in “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

caption Sarah Jessica Parker in “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” source New World / Girls Just Want To Have Fun screencap

She starred alongside Lee Montgomery, Shannen Doherty, and Helen Hunt.

These days, Cyndi Lauper’s hair is short and wavy.

caption Cyndi Lauper present day. source Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In a commencement speech at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, Lauper told graduates to “Make your bad luck your good luck.“

During the ’80s, it flowed like a lion’s mane.

Lauper won best new artist at the Grammys in 1985.

Rob Lowe’s hair isn’t particularly notable now.

caption Rob Lowe in 2013. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He starred on “Parks and Recreation” from 2010 to 2015.

But before he was on “Parks and Recreation,” he was rocking a mullet.

caption Rob Lowe in 1985. source Columbia Pictures

Lowe was spotted walking around Los Angeles in 1985 sporting sunglasses and a perfectly coiffed mullet.

Madonna has had many hairstyles over the years, but has stuck with loose blonde waves in recent years.

caption Madonna today. source YouTube screencap

She’s won seven Grammys and sold over 300 million records.

In 1987, she chopped off her hair and performed with a short ‘do during her “Who’s That Girl” tour.

Her first tour was two years prior in 1985.

Jon Bon Jovi keeps his hair short in this decade.

In addition to his music, he runs a charity restaurant called JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey.

But back in the day, he waved his shaggy ‘do around on stage back.

He posed with electric guitar creator Les Paul in 1988.

English pop singer Boy George has a colorful collection of hats now.

caption Boy George. source Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

His band, Culture Club, was responsible for hits such as “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me.”

Back in the ’80s, though, he rocked a rainbow frock of colorful braids and crimped long hair.

He visited his wax double at Madame Tussauds in June 1984.

Janet Jackson wears her hair straight as a pin today.

caption Janet Jackson. source Getty Images Entertainment

She is the youngest of the Jackson family’s 10 kids.

During the release of her 1986 album, “Control,” she had serious curls on display.

Her song “Nasty” won two awards at the 1987 American Music Awards.

George Clooney’s closely cropped grey hair suits him.

caption George Clooney. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The longtime bachelor married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014.

There’s no replacing his voluminous curls on “Facts of Life.”

caption George Clooney on “The Facts of Life.” source YouTube screencap

He starred on “The Facts of Life” from 1985 to 1987.

Julia Roberts rarely wears her hair curly these days.

caption Julia Roberts. source YouTube

Her recent movies have included “Ben Is Back” and “Wonder.”

But her famous locks made her a household name in “Mystic Pizza” and later in “Pretty Woman.”

caption Julia Roberts with her Golden Globe. source YouTube screencap

She won a Golden Globe for her iconic role in “Pretty Woman.”

Nicole Kidman sometimes shows off subtle waves.

caption Nicole Kidman in 2019. source Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Kidman attended the annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles in 2019.

Back in the ’80s and early ’90s, she was known for her curly mane.

caption Nicole Kidman in 1983. source Five Mile Creek screencap

1983 was a big year for Kidman. She starred in “Bush Christmas,” “BMX Bandits,” “Skin Deep,” and “Chase Through the Night.”

Glenn Close wears her hair in tousled waves.

caption Glenn Close. source Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Close has been nominated for seven Oscars.

At the Tony Awards in 1984, Close wore it in tight curls.

caption Glenn Close, second from the left.

Close won the Tony for best actress in a play for “Annie in The Real Thing.”

John Stamos reprised his “Full House” role in the “Fuller House” reboot in 2016.

caption John Stamos. source Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis, one of the show’s main characters.

Back in the ’80s, hair-obsessed Uncle Jesse had a slick mullet.

caption John Stamos on “Full House.” source YouTube screencap

Stamos appeared on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995.

Cher has been the reigning Goddess of Pop since the 1960s.

Cher rose fame as one half of Sonny and Cher, and became known for frequently reinventing herself and her music.

Many will recall Cher’s hair-raising look at the 1986 Oscars.

She won best actress at the 1988 Oscars for “Moonstruck.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s hair is around shoulder length these days.

caption Ozzy Osbourne. source Dena Flows/Flickr

His recent projects include voiceover work in “Gnomeo & Juliet” and “Sherlock Gnomes.”

It was much wilder in 1985.

In 1985, he joined Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi at a Live Aid concert.

Kylie Minogue wears her hair in sleek tresses to award shows.

caption Kylie Minogue. source Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Her song “Come Into My World” won a Grammy in 2004.

Back in her soap opera days, she styled her hair for maximum volume.

caption Kylie Minogue in the 1980s. source YouTube screencap

Minogue starred in the Australian soap opera “Neighbors” from 1986 to 1988, making her an international star.

Michelle Pfeiffer starred in the movie version of the hit musical “Hairspray” in 2007.

caption Michelle Pfeiffer. source Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She also joined the Marvel universe as Janet Van Dyne in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Back in the ’80s, she used a lot of hairspray when she was “Married to the Mob.”

caption Michelle Pfeiffer in “Married to the Mob.” source Orion Pictures

Pfeiffer starred in “Married to the Mob” alongside Alec Baldwin, Paul Lazar, and Dean Stockwell.

Jane Fonda embraced her grey hair at the 2020 Academy Awards.

caption Jane Fonda in 2020. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hair colorist Jack Martin helped Fonda go grey.

In the ’80s, when her hair was longer and wavy, she took a risk releasing workout videos, which became a surprise success.

She also appeared in classic ’80s movies like “9 to 5.”

Linda Hamilton is best known for starring in the “Terminator” movie series.

caption Linda Hamilton. source Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She reprised her role of Sarah Connor in “Terminator: Dark Fate” in 2019.

Her hair in the first “Terminator” was also memorable.

caption Linda Hamilton in 1984. source Orion Pictures

The first “Terminator” movie came out in 1984.