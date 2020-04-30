9 daily habits that Barbara Corcoran and other high-powered executives swear by

caption Reading every day is a great habit to begin. source Lechatnoir/Getty Images

If you find extra time on your hands while stuck at home during quarantine, try adding one of their members’ success- and career-oriented rituals to your daily routine.

Barbara Corcoran keeps an organized to-do list, Grant Cardone revisits him long-term goals every morning, and Akemi Sue Fisher organizes her work tasks in 30 minute time blocks.

Today is the perfect time to recalibrate your habits. For these business founders and Advisors in The Oracles, success is a habit; so we asked them to walk us through the daily rituals that helped them get where they are today.

1. Writing my lifetime goals

caption Grant Cardone. source Courtesy of The Oracles

I do my best to get up before the sun rises, and spend a few minutes writing down my life goals as though I’ve already accomplished them. These are the goals I want to achieve in my lifetime. They can’t be completed in a day or a week, but they’re the driving force behind why I take on the challenges of the day. This gets me focused on my life’s purpose; then I work on my “today” list.

– Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital, a $2 billion real estate empire; follow Grant on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

2. Making to-do lists

caption Barbara Corcoran. source Courtesy of The Oracles

To-do lists are my secret weapon for staying organized. Each day, I write my list and label everything with an A, B, or C. “A” tasks like closing a deal or signing an important contract will make the biggest difference in my life or make the most money. “B” and “C” tasks may bring joy, but not cash. For example, while it’s my favorite activity, tending to my garden gets a “C.” Prioritizing my list allows me to hit the top items first.

– Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group, podcast host of “Business Unusual,” and Shark on “Shark Tank“; follow Barbara on Instagram and Facebook

3. Outworking everyone else

caption Matt Mead. source Courtesy of The Oracles

A combination of daily efforts and fearless commitment to success is what makes the difference for most business leaders. I own many companies that require me to put consistent effort into what I call my “No Matter What” daily tasks. They include checking in with my key team leaders and clarifying what pivots need to happen to get or stay on track, as well as reviewing my business development projects, such as coding a new platform or calling an acquisition prospect. I also hold a financial review call with my controller daily (yes, that’s right) – because the money you don’t watch will go away.

The habit that ties these together isn’t popular, but it’s critical to my success: I lead by example and push myself to outwork everyone around me. Not on their tasks, but on mine, which make their jobs possible.

– Matt Mead, founder and CEO at Drivonic; cofounder of Mead Holdings Group, The Epek Companies, and Grayson Pierce Capital

4. Asking for help

caption Dottie Herman.

When faced with obstacles and difficult choices, I’m smart enough to know what I don’t know. No one succeeds alone, especially in real estate. If there’s a breakdown anywhere, entire deals can fall apart. Vulnerability is the courage to ask for help when you need it. It’s a gift we give and receive in tough times.

Don’t be afraid to seek advice from someone who has been there or ask everyone to band together. We are stronger together – especially now when business is changing every day. Make it a habit to ask for help, and you will move forward faster.

– Dottie Herman, CEO of Douglas Elliman, a real estate brokerage empire with more than $27 billion in annual sales; connect with Dottie on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

5. Journaling

caption Mike Peters. source Courtesy of The Oracles

It’s been a game-changer ever since I adopted this habit recommended by great minds like Albert Einstein and Leonardo da Vinci. Reflective writing helps me objectively process information and is proven to enhance decision-making and critical thinking.

Each morning, I identify my goals for the day and where to focus. Then I document every meeting, call, and important thought or idea throughout the day. I focus on being authentic and highlighting what’s important for my future self. I also color-code my Google Calendar by categories, such as sales, admin, and family time. At the end of the week, I can see at a glance whether I’m spending time on what’s most important. Then I review my notes and summarize what went well, what didn’t, and where to focus next week.

– Mike Peters, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of the Yomali group of companies, which has generated more than $1 billion in sales online; connect with Mike on LinkedIn

6. Starting the day with positivity

caption Gail Corder Fisher. source Courtesy of The Oracles

I jump out of bed with a positive attitude, welcoming the day and its opportunities. I work out most days and shower while listening to my favorite music to get my mind and spirit pumped up. By the time I have my morning coffee, I have business news on the TV.

Once I get to work, I tackle the toughest challenges first because that’s when I’m sharp, excited, and ready to conquer anything. If I can complete one necessary task that moves the ball down the field, I feel great. This sense of accomplishment buffers any unexpected unpleasantness later in the day.

– Gail Corder Fischer, cofounder and executive vice chairman of Fischer & Company, a leading global corporate real estate firm that provides consulting, brokerage, and technology solutions

7. Learning something new every day

caption Johnathan Ruggiero. source Courtesy of The Oracles

Take time to better yourself and grow as a person every day, whether that’s researching your industry or reading about a new marketing idea. Try new things and apply your knowledge. The more you grow personally, the more you can grow your business. In our business, this has opened doors and led us down new paths, from hiring some of the best and brightest to uncovering marketing strategies that have helped grow our company over 200%. As they say: Knowledge is power.

– Johnathan Ruggiero, cofounder and CEO of wedding band company Manly Bands; connect with Johnathan on LinkedIn

8. Showing up and creating structure

caption Akemi Sue Fisher.

The keys to success are simple, but not easy: showing up and having structure in your day. My No. 1 rule is that I’m not allowed to quit on a bad day. A good day, fine, but never a bad one. To create structure, I block every 30 minutes on my calendar, accounting for everything from meditation to journaling, exercise, and spending quality time with my daughter.

– Akemi Sue Fisher, Amazon millionaire and business strategist; CEO and founder of Love and Launch, which has helped e-commerce clients achieve over $1 billion in sales; connect with Akemi on Instagram

9. Reading

caption Bryce Welker.

Of all my habits, reading at least 50 books a year has had the most significant impact on my career. Both fiction and nonfiction can provide priceless information and open your mind to new perspectives. Books teach you new ways of thinking, which is vital when approaching the problems that can get between you and success. You don’t have to read 50 books a year; start by reading more than you already do and build on that momentum.

– Bryce Welker, CEO of online education company Crush Empire and founder of Crush The CPA Exam; connect with Bryce on LinkedIn

