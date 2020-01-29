Nearly $1 million in counterfeit cash — all of it in $1 bills — was seized by customs officials in Minnesota

caption CBP officers in Minnesota seized $900,000 in fake U.S. currency. source U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported seizing $900,000 in fake cash – all of it in one dollar bills.

Officials in December intercepted 45 cartons that were part of a rail shipment from China to the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported seizing nearly $1 million in fake cash – all of it in one dollar bills.

Officers in December intercepted 45 cartons that were part of a commercial rail shipment that traveled from China to the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The boxes were stuffed with $900,000 worth of singles that the Secret Service confirmed were counterfeit, the CBP said.

caption CBP officers found 45 cartons of counterfeit currency that arrived in Minnesota via rail. source U.S. Customs and Border Protection

“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” Jason Schmelz, a CBP port director, said in the statement. “Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States.”

The counterfeit money will now be shipped off to the Secret Service.

The CBP said halting the import of “illicit goods,” including fake money, is an important trade issue.

“Thanks to the dedication of our officers and our partnership with the Secret Service, we were able to keep this currency from entering into circulation,” Schmelz said.