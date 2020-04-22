How a CEO is running a Manhattan-based brokerage from an apartment she shares with her 2 teenage kids — she swears by this daily routine from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- source
- Bess Freedman
Managing a company can be a stressful task for many people – especially when you’re forced to do it from home.
However, Bess Freedman, the CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, has been making the most out of a tough situation.
Because of the spread of the coronavirus, Freedman began working from her three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side on March 21. She told Business Insider that she stays focused and motivated by following a daily routine that begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. – one that mimics what she’d do on a normal day and promotes self-care.
“I created this routine where I get up every day and I do these rituals,” she said. “It’s kept me positive. It’s kept me focused. You have to do it if you’re going to be able to survive this successfully.”