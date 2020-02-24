A day in the life of a Singapore toymaker, whose startup earned S$10 million last year and has an office with a secret room and beer on tap

Jackson Aw, 31, is the founder of Mighty Jaxx, an eight-year-old startup that made S$10 million in revenue last year. Mighty Jaxx

The head of Mighty Jaxx, who graduated from Singapore’s Nanyang Polytechnic with a diploma in digital media design, started the company in 2012 with just S$20,000.

Aw had the idea to produce custom collectible figurines after watching a YouTube video on how they were made, and bought himself a plane ticket to China to see how toy-making factories did it.

Eight years later, his startup boasts a staff of 50, churns out millions of products for obsessed fans, and has clocked partnerships with some of the biggest brands worldwide, including Warner Brothers, DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Casio, and New Balance.

Here’s a look at his typical day, as told to Business Insider:

Jackson Aw, 31, is the founder of Mighty Jaxx, a startup that designs and makes collectible toy figurines. Last year, the eight-year-old firm made S$10 million in revenue.

Aw wakes up each morning at 7.30am to the sight of his two street cats, Nyla and Lucky.

First, the entrepreneur eats breakfast. Today, he’s having kaya toast, but usually it’s an omelette with pizza toppings or a protein shake.

Next, he hits the gym for a workout with his personal trainer.

After that, it’s off to the office.

Outside the building is a life size version of Cookie Monster, who’s part of the company’s incredibly popular Sesame Street series, created with American artist Jason Freeney.

Inside, Aw’s open-concept office is split down the middle and painted in white and black.

Along one wall are some of the 500 figurines the startup has created so far, which sell for between US$10 and US$3,000 (S$15 and S$4,200) to a fanbase of half a million across 50 countries.

Singapore and the US are the biggest markets, Aw says.

On this day, distributors from Taiwan are touring the office, and they take a photo in front of the figurine wall.

Mighty Jaxx’s partner list includes iconic brands like Warner Brothers, DC Comics, and Cartoon Network.

Its newest partnership is with hit Japanese manga One Piece, which will go on sale in April.

Aw expects to sell a million figurines, so he’s off to chat with the designers on the project.

The founder seldom has meetings, as he considers them unproductive and keeps them to 15 minutes at most.

Instead, Mighty Jaxx employees – who enjoy flexible working hours – keep track of projects through a communal blackboard that lists upcoming and completed tasks on post-it notes.

Since there’s no dress code in the office, staff wear whatever they like. One of today’s looks includes McDonald’s loungewear, slippers, and a bucket hat.

“Most of my colleagues come in street casual,” Aw says.

When the team does have mass meetings, they’re held in a secret room in the office, which can only be accessed by a hidden door masquerading as a shelf.

This afternoon, staff are using the room – which has a transparent floor and walls – to shoot a video promoting the brand’s new items.

Next, Aw stops to grab an ice cream from a small freezer in the lounge room, which sits next to a retro pinball machine.

Other staff perks include a beer tap, snack vending machines, and the freedom to work from any corner of the office.

“A lot of the things in the office are things from my wish list,” Aw admitted.

“I bought an ice cream freezer because I love ice cream, and I bought pinball machines, dart boards, and a beer tap because these are things that I really enjoy.”

After the snack, the CEO checks in with more designers on their projects.

Figurines the company makes start off as sketches and end up as 3D models, with the entire process taking up to a year.

Work done for the day, Aw heads home at 7pm to have dinner with his wife Ella, who he met in polytechnic.

“I try to have salad for most meals when possible,” he says.

After dinner, he makes homemade ice cream for dessert.

Following dinner, the busy entrepreneur speeds to Changi Airport and hops on a red-eye flight to Shanghai to meet suppliers the next day.

If he isn’t jetting off somewhere, he’s usually in bed by 11pm – but not before watching some Netflix or reading a few pages of a book.

“I’m most recently hooked on Downtown Abbey,” he says. “Currently reading Neither Civil Not Servant by Philip Yeo.”