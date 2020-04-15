A couple discovered a stunning hot tub underneath the floor of their home office

caption The Ronsmans uncovered a hot tub in their home. source Mark Ronsman

When Mark and Jenny Ronsman bought their house three and a half years ago, the previous owner told them there was a hot tub underneath the floor of the office.

The couple pulled up the floor after they moved in, uncovering a blue jacuzzi.

The Ronsmans are using the additional time they have at home right now to refurbish the tub.

“We were truly shocked and overjoyed that something so beautiful was in our house,” Mark Ronsman told Insider.

Mark and Jenny Ronsman were told about their home’s secret hot tub when they bought it.

caption The house had a hidden tub.

The Wisconsin-based couple bought their home three and a half years ago.

“The elderly woman who sold us the house told us it was there,” Mark Ronsman told Insider.

“She had gotten older and stopped using it on any kind of regular basis, so she got much more use out of it as an office.”

“It was impossible to imagine what it would look like,” he added.

The Ronsmans decided to uncover the tub after they moved in.

caption The couple uncovered the tub.

In fact, Mark made it a priority to check out the tub after he and his wife moved into the home.

“The first thing I did after we got in and a bit settled was to tear up that cover and see what was going on,” Mark said.

“I was very excited to see how bad or good it might be.”

Mark told Insider it took about three hours to uncover the tub.

caption Mark uncovered the tub in three hours.

Mark had to be careful as he pulled up the wood covering that sat on the tub.

“I didn’t want to damage the tub while tearing apart this platform in there,” he said. “I tried to take out as many screws naturally as I could, but some things needed to be cut apart.”

“I started by just using a hole saw so I could make a few holes and peek through.”

The small holes gave him a better idea of how the tub looked inside.

caption Mark took the cover apart piece by piece.

“After I understood how it was all put together, I ended up just cutting out a big square in the middle so I could get at it,” he said of the process.

The larger square allowed him to see more of the tub.

“I even had my first ‘sit’ in the hot tub through the hole I cut out of the cover,” Mark told Insider.

caption He sat in the tub before it was completely uncovered.

A blue, floral tile pattern started to become visible, which Mark wasn’t expecting.

The tub was larger and more spacious than the Ronsmans had imagined.

caption They were surprised by the tub.

“The tile was just beautiful! I was also truly grateful to discover the previous owners took such great care that what they did could be reversed.”

“We never expected it to be so big and deep,” he added.

The Ronsmans had to do some refurbishments after the tub was visible.

caption The tub isn’t functional yet.

“After tearing out the cover, I then had to chip away all of the leveling material they used around the edges of the tub,” Mark told Insider.

“This was very tedious work as the room has that rough, pebble-like flooring all around it.”

“Next, we put a new coat of sealant on the stone floors. After that, we spent hours upon hours getting all of the grout whitened, and the tub sanitized,” he added.

But the tub still isn’t functional yet, as the couple discovered they need to replace one of the water pumps after they spoke with a hot tub professional.

“Hopefully we can get that work done as soon as possible,” he told Insider.

The Ronsmans have done a lot of work to make the former office feel more comfortable while they’ve been self-isolating at home.

caption The Ronsmans are working on the tub while they’re stuck at home.

“We had to put weather stripping on all the doorways to better seal in the air,” Ronsman said.

“We replaced the outlets in the room with covered GFCI outlets for safety. There were just plain, old uncovered outlets in there before,” he added.

“Finally, we added a security system so that an alarm will go off if someone enters the room without deactivating it.”

“We have a small child and never wanted to have to worry about her falling in unsupervised,” he said of the alarm system.

“It’s a lovely home overall and this room is just the icing on the cake,” Mark said of the tub.

caption The Ronsmans love their home.

“The dear old woman who sold this house sold it to us because she said it was important for her that the house goes to a nice family,” Mark said.

“Our in-laws live across our backyard, the street over, and the former owner just loved that, and how close it would make our family.”

“The room also makes an excellent location for plants due to all the sunlight,” he added, noting that he’s had some of his succulents for over 10 years.