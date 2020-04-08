‘It could’ve been a catastrophe’: The Detroit Auto Show’s move from January to June might have saved it from being a viral hub for coronavirus cases in the US

caption The Ford stand at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

Before being canceled outright over COVID-19, the 2020 Detroit Auto Show was permanently moved from January to June.

The rescheduling most likely helped avoid what would have been a catastrophic outbreak of COVID-19, The Detroit Free Press reports, as an international auto show of Detroit’s caliber would have attracted worldwide industry employees and packed them all in one place with everyone else.

The next Detroit Auto Show is scheduled for 2021, as the convention center where it’s held has been converted into a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients.

The annual North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show, has long been held in January – an ungodly frigid time of year when automakers flaunt their latest and greatest.

The show was thus rescheduled to June from this year onward in an overhaul meant to make it more pleasant and accessible, and that rescheduling might have prevented a catastrophe.

Historically held in the beginning of January, the NAIAS is as its name suggests: an international affair. Thousands of executives, engineers, journalists, and other staffers from home and abroad descend upon downtown Detroit’s TCF Center – formerly Cobo Center – to host unveilings, give interviews, provide support, and poke around the new cars and technology.

The June 2020 show has been canceled outright in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But given the low level of coronavirus concern in the US in January, The Detroit Free Press rightfully reports that its prior rescheduling likely helped avoid what could have been a disastrous viral outbreak.

A global industry, all in one meeting place

caption The Mercedes-Benz display at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

In early January, COVID-19 wasn’t even really a blip on the United States’ radar, whereas it had already started spreading rapidly in China. An Al Jazeera timeline indicates people started getting infected at the very end of December and by the end of January, the cities of Wuhan, Xiantao, and Chibi in Hubei province had been effectively placed under quarantine.

Wuhan also happens to be a major automotive hub in China. Honda, Nissan, General Motors, and many other Chinese automakers all have assembly plants in the area.

Had the show been held in January per tradition, it undoubtedly would have drawn hundreds of auto-industry folks and packed them “into a petri-dish-like environment with people from more than 50 countries, including the U.S. and those from throughout southeast Michigan,” reports The Detroit Free Press.

“In January, nobody in the U.S. was canceling events to prevent transmission,” The Free Press wrote. “By then, people exposed to the virus at a Detroit show might’ve been spreading the virus around the auto industry and the world for six weeks.”

caption The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

The outlet spoke with Dr. Peter Gulick, who is an infectious-disease specialist at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, about the severity of the would-be situation.

“It could’ve been a catastrophe,” he told The Free Press. “It was an environment for disaster. Detroit could’ve been the epicenter of COVID-19 for the whole country.

“There would’ve been people from all over the world packed in together before the gravity of the disease was understood. It would’ve caught us even more unprepared because no research or testing had taken place yet.”

“Ideal transmission conditions” on the show floor

caption A GAC GS8 is cleaned at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

The show’s media and industry days in particular, which occur before public days, would have been “ideal transmission conditions,” Linda Lee, chief medical affairs and scientific officer for UV Angel, a Michigan-based technology company that specializes in sterilizing air and surfaces from viruses and bacteria, told The Free Press.

The press days are where thousands of auto-industry executives, international journalists, politicians, event-space union workers, security personnel, maintenance employees, and caterers come to support the event.

caption Journalists try out the Ford Future Mobility VR Experience at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

At any auto-show press day, people are packed closely together for press conferences. They crowd around new, highly anticipated models and technology for a closer look. Interviews take place in small and confined spaces. Everyone typically eats together. Everyone touches the cars on display. There’s a lot of hand shaking.

Given our current public understanding of COVID-19, back in January, the whole event would have been a virus-transmission cesspool.

Show organizers announced in July 2018 that the 2020 Detroit show would take place in June rather than January, The Detroit News reported at the time. It was part of a bigger overhaul to keep the show relevant amid auto shows’ struggles, and the logic was that the warmer weather would be more favorable over the icy January temperatures, which limit “outdoor exhibits and demonstrations.”

caption The Ford exhibit at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. source Bill Pugliano/Stringer/Getty Images

Now, it seems date change was especially fortuitous.

Following word at the end of February that the 2020 Geneva Motor Show would be canceled, we learned the 2020 Detroit event would also be canceled. TCF Center is being used as a makeshift hospital for at least the next six months, and as of Tuesday, Michigan has had 845 deaths from COVID-19 and 18,970 confirmed cases.

The counts could’ve been a lot higher, in Michigan and elsewhere, had Detroit not changed its plans two years ago.