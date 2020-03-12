John Krasinski tells fans ‘A Quiet Place II’ is being postponed amid coronavirus concerns

caption Emily Blunt stars in “A Quiet Place II.” source Paramount Pictures

The release date for “A Quiet Place II” has been delayed amid coronavirus concerns.

In a message to fans, director John Krasinski said “now is clearly not the right time to” see the film in a theater together.

It’s the latest movie to delay or postpone its release. The list currently includes the next Bond movie and the ninth “Fast and Furious” film.

“A Quiet Place II” will not be released Wednesday, March 18.

In a message to fans on Twitter, director and star John Krasinski shared the decision to postpone the film amid coronavirus concerns.

It reads:

“To all our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2…Take2”

The science-fiction horror thriller stars Emily Blunt and her children on the run in a world taken over by blind, giant extraterrestrial creatures who are hunting humans.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II,” said the studio in a statement to Insider. “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The sequel is the latest in a string of films to be impacted as a result of the coronavirus. The next Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” will now be released in November instead of the spring. The next installment of “Fast and the Furious” has been pushed back a year from May 2020 to April 2021.

Paramount Pictures also delayed its April 3 release of “The Lovebirds” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae.