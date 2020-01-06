A Thai cafe tried to sell the chair and cutlery used by Blackpink star Lisa at a photoshoot – and now it’s closed after hordes of angry fans ripped it to shreds online

The owner had posted on Facebook that he had been offered 100,000 Thai baht for the seat that Lisa had used. Instagram / lalalalisa_m

The beginning of 2020 looks to be a bumpy one for a Bangkok cafe after its owner drew the wrath of Blackpink fans online when he asked people to bid for items used by singer Lisa Manoban.

Writing in a public Facebook post that has since been deleted, owner Masse Jacop of Mqqn Cafe tried to sell napkins, a cup, spoon, and even a toilet seat used by the widely-successful Blackpink member.

On Thursday (Jan 2), Lisa, 22, posted pictures from her photoshoot at MQQN Cafe Bangkok on her Instagram page.

Soon afterwards, the South China Morning Post reported that the cafe owner posted on Facebook that he had been offered as much as 100,000 Thai baht (US$3,300) for the seat she had used.

Masse said: “I am not satisfied with this price yet. We also have the glass and the spoon she used too.”

Social media users soon condemned and expressed their disgust.

A Twitter user, @BPinAmerica, wrote that the singer “does not deserve the disrespect and violation” and that the owner had “crossed the line in a disgusting way”.

Lisa does not deserve the disrespect and violation of what this owner has done. You have crossed the line in a disgusting way. Instead of being proud and humble that Lisa went to your cafe; you offer a bidding. Do something about this @ygent_official #มูนคาเฟ่ชั้นต่ํา pic.twitter.com/eWNAXkDkzI — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) January 2, 2020

Many angry fans echoed their thoughts, and condemned the “disgusting” and “sick” acts of the owner.

While YG Entertainment, which manages Blackpink, has not commented on the matter, the cafe owner has since posted an apology online.

He said: “I apologise for my bad posts. Sorry to Lisa and everyone involved. I accept all criticism. We all love Lisa. I’m sorry for what happened.”

Masse’s Facebook page has since been hidden.

But his apology has done little to quell the anger of Blackpink fans.

According to an article by Agence-France-Presse (AFP) published on The Business Times, MQQN Cafe was shuttered on Sunday (Jan 5), with fans promising to boycott the establishment.

Formed in 2016, Blackpink is a widely-successful South Korean K-pop girl group that was named in Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in 2019.

They were also the first female K-pop group invited to perform at the Coachella music festival in 2019.

