‘Breaking Bad’ costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are donating profits from their alcohol brand to out-of-work bartenders

caption Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have their own alcohol brand called Dos Hombres. source Bobby Metelus/Getty Images for Giving Back Fund

“Breaking Bad” actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston revealed that they’ll be donating 30% of profits from Dos Hombres, their mezcal brand, to the US Bartenders Guild.

Their donation was inspired by Aviation Gin, a company that Ryan Reynolds co-owns, which will also be donating money to bartenders who are not working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Breaking Bad” stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are doing their part to help others as the coronavirus continues to spread.

On Tuesday, the two actors revealed that they’ll be donating a portion of profits from their own mezcal line, called Dos Hombres (launched in 2019), to bartenders who are out-of-work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now through May 1, 30% of all proceeds from online orders will benefit the US Bartenders Guild,” Paul and Cranston wrote on Instagram.

They added: “We encourage all other brands to do so as well. Whatever your choice of drink, let’s all raise a glass to our commitment to #flattenthecurve. Please drink responsibly with none of your closest friends … for now.”

The US Bartenders Guild is currently helping bartenders, bar backs, and bar servers receive philanthropic grants through its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. The guild also has information for other resources that can help anyone out of work and ways to volunteer.

By including the hashtag “flattenthecurve,” the actors were referring to steps taken to decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus. This includes practices like social distancing to minimize interactions with others, including going to bars and restaurants. That means many of those bartenders and servers are currently out of work indefinitely.

Paul and Cranston’s donation was inspired by Ryan Reynolds, who’s the co-owner of Aviation Gin.

On Wednesday, Reynolds revealed on social media that “Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders.”

Aviation Gin also “started a tab by donating $15K to the United States Bartenders Guild.”

“In fairness, I wouldn’t be the father I am today without bartenders,” Reynolds added on Twitter.